Artem Chigvintsev Shows Off Son Matteo's Adorable (and Sparkly!) Outfit for DWTS Season Premiere

Artem Chigvintsev returned to Dancing with the Stars on Monday night, performing with partner Kaitlyn Bristowe

Regardless of his Mirrorball Trophy chances this season, Artem Chigvintsev is already a winner.

Amid the Monday night premiere of Dancing with the Stars' 29th season, Chigvintsev shared a too-cute snapshot of his 6-week-old son Matteo Artemovich rocking a sparkly onesie in honor of the occasion.

The newborn gazed up at the camera with an excited-looking open-mouthed expression, his outfit decorated in silver and gold stars and dots — plus a Good Morning America badge.

"My number one supporter 🙌🏻 I love you Teo with all my heart ❤️," Chigvintsev, 38, wrote in the caption of his post. "@goodmorningamerica thank you for this glittery outfit for the premiere of DWTS."

Proud mama Nikki Bella commented with a heart-eyes emoji, while aunt Brie Bella wrote, "Aawww Teo 😍."

During an August appearance on GMA, Chigvintsev discussed his return to DWTS after being cut from season 28.

"Watching from the sidelines really made me realize how much I miss the show," he said, assuring, "I've been working out every single day trying to get back into my dancing shape ... by the premiere, I'll be top-notch."

Chigvintsev also raved about son Matteo while on the morning show, sharing that parenthood "has been the most incredible feeling."

"Nicole and I are just obsessed. I just didn't know that I could have so much love to give. It's just incredible," said the new dad, going on to joke that Matteo "literally owns us."

Ahead of the premiere, Nikki, 36, posted a sweet, PDA-filled video to Instagram of herself and her fiancé to celebrate his return to the ABC dance competition series.

In the video, Chigvintsev adorably twirled Nikki in front of baby Matteo's changing table before they slow danced and kissed. At one point, while Chigvintsev's back was toward the camera, Nikki gave his butt a squeeze.

"Hidden Cam Warning 👀 Mama getting her groove back ... postpartum panties out the door, boobies still off limits lol, but every day feeling more like me ... and my Daddy is getting his grove back," wrote the Total Bellas star.