New Dad Artem Chigvintsev 'Really Feels Bad' for Nikki Bella as Son Is a 'Good Eater' at Night

"Do people really sleep?" Artem Chigvintsev joked Monday on Good Morning America about his life as a new parent with fiancée Nikki Bella

Artem Chigvintsev is soaking up that new baby bliss.

"It has been the most incredible feeling and Nicole and I are just obsessed. I just didn't know that I could have so much love to give. It's just incredible," said Chigvintsev, 38, going on to joke that their son "literally owns us."

One "challenging" way that reality has manifested has been overnight, when Nikki, 36, is up "every hour and a half" to feed their newborn.

"What sleep? Do people really sleep?" Chigvintsev quipped, smiling. "I really feel bad for Nicole, because he's a really good eater. So he's been on it."

"Last season watching from the sidelines really made me realize how much I miss the show, miss performing live," Chigvintsev said Monday on GMA. "I just can't wait to get back, and I want to dedicate this season for my little boy. Because I now have family support and I'm looking forward to it."

For now, the proud father is staying in shape at the gym when he can — and enlisting a bit of help from his newest dance partner at home.

"Especially when he has those moments of crying, I wrap him in my hands and do a little foxtrot around the room and he's just sound asleep afterwards," Chigvintsev said of his bundle of joy.

Chigvintsev and Nikki announced the arrival of their son on Aug. 2, sharing a sweet close-up snapshot of the newborn's hand in both his parents'.

"7/31/2020 💙 Our baby boy is here and we couldn't be HAPPIER and more in LOVE! Everyone is safe and healthy," the new mom announced.