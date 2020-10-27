DWTS Pro Artem Chigvintsev Dances with Baby Matteo in Sweet Video: 'Monday Mornings'

"I just stare majority of the time instead of going and grabbing my phone," Nikki Bella said of capturing sweet moments like these of her fiancé and son

Artem Chigvintsev is sharing his love for dance with his baby boy.

First-time mom Nikki Bella posted a sweet video of her fiancé dancing with their nearly 3-month-old son Matteo before leaving home Monday morning to compete on Dancing with the Stars.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the adorable clip, Chigvintsev is seen cradling his baby boy and swaying back and forth while giving him plenty of cheek kisses.

"Are you dancing with dada?" Nikki can be heard asking in the background. "Did you wake up just to say bye to dada in time? To say good luck, and that you better vote for your dada and Kaitlyn?"

Baby Matteo looks too-cute in the clip while wearing his robot onesie and flaunting his messy bedhead hair and his "grumpy little cute face."

"Say good lucky daddy, I love you," Nikki chimed as Chigvintsev flipped Matteo around to give him a kiss on the forehead.

"I love you," the professional dancer cooed to his son.

"Monday mornings before Dada goes and dances live on #dwts ✨" Nikki, 36, captioned the post, which also included a series of videos of her fiancé dancing around the house without Matteo.

"SWIPE LEFT to see the perks of being engaged to a professional dancer lol I can capture SO many more of these moments but I just stare majority of the time instead of going and grabbing my phone lol," she continued, adding the hashtag, "living with the real magic mike."

Chigvintsev, 38, also posted a heartwarming photo of himself holding Matteo on Monday morning.

"Before I left this morning❤️ I just can’t get enough of this little man," he captioned the father-son snap.

He also praised his fiancée for being "so amazing" as a mother to their first child together, who they welcomed on July 31.

"Nicole you have been so amazing with him every single day honestly so proud of you how natural you are as a mom," he wrote. "I love you both crazy much!"

Nikki later reposted the same photo, writing, "My boys ❤️ Lucky girl I am."

Earlier this month, Nikki opened up about her postpartum struggles, telling twin sister Brie Bella during an episode of The Bellas Podcast that she has been feeling "super depressed" following the birth of her son.

“I love being the best, I want to be number one. ... I've realized I've taken that mentality as a mom," Nikki told her sister, adding, "I’ve always prided myself that I can fight a lot of things mentally. I'm very strong in that way."

However, she admitted that "postpartum has knocked me on my ass. This is something that is way different.”

Nikki also revealed that she "refused to ask for help" in caring for Matteo and ended up having a "massive breakdown" while shooting their reality series, Total Bellas — sharing that it wasn't until her sister checked in on her that she realized she needed help.