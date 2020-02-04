Arnold Schwarzenegger Is 'Looking Forward to' Grandkids but Won't 'Push' Daughter Katherine

Image zoom Arnold Schwarzenegger (L); Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt Ken Ishii/Getty; RoundPondEstate/Instagram

No one would be happier to become a grandparent than Arnold Schwarzenegger, but he’s in no rush.

Speaking with Extra recently at the Arnold Pro Strongman World Series, the actor and former politician said that while he’s excited for his newlywed daughter Katherine Schwarzenegger and her husband Chris Pratt to have children, the decision on a timeline is in their hands.

“I don’t push it because I know it’s going to happen eventually. It’s up to Chris and her when they want to do that,” said Arnold, 72.

In the meantime? “I’m looking forward it to, yes,” admitted the Terminator: Dark Fate star and former bodybuilder.

Image zoom Katherine Schwarzenegger (L) and Chris Pratt John & Joseph Photography Inc.

Image zoom Arnold Schwarzenegger Art Streiber/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

While they haven’t revealed news of a baby on the way yet, sources told PEOPLE last year that Pratt, 40, and Katherine, 30, were excited to “expand their family as soon as possible” following their wedding in June 2019.

The oldest daughter of Arnold and ex-wife Maria Shriver, Katherine began dating Pratt in the summer of 2018 and has gotten very close to his son Jack. In fact, the couple made a point of including the little boy in their outings as they got to know each other.

“Instead of mostly enjoying solo, romantic dates, Chris’ son from early on was a very big part of their dating life,” an insider told PEOPLE in January 2019.

“Katherine is like a big kid and loves doing activities with Jack. She loves that Chris is a dad,” the source added.

Image zoom Chris Pratt (R) and Katherine Schwarzenegger VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Arnold previously revealed that he “get(s) along with” Pratt “really well,” sharing during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that the Avengers: Endgame actor asked him for his daughter’s hand in marriage in a “traditional way.”

But first, they needed to get acquainted — and for Pratt, that meant proving to his future father-in-law that he could hold his own in the weight room.

“Of course, the first thing when we met, he says, ‘Can we have a workout together? I need to have the inside scoop to the pumping iron,’ ” Arnold told Jimmy Kimmel, joking, “Pumping iron was the decision-making factor, absolutely. We were in the gym, that was it.”

On a serious note, though, “I’m really happy that he is such a great guy,” shared the Commando star of Pratt. “Not only a very talented guy and a great actor and a great star and all this stuff, but a really kind man and kind to my daughter, which is the most important thing for me.”