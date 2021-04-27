Arnold Schwarzenegger Says Becoming a Grandfather to Granddaughter Lyla Made Him 'Feel Old'

Becoming a grandparent helped Arnold Schwarzenegger come to terms with the fact that he isn't getting any younger.

When asked how his new role as a grandpa is going, Schwarzenegger replied, "Fantastic. The only thing is, it makes me feel old to think about now I have a grandchild."

"But it's really great having a grandchild," he continued. "It's a beautiful, beautiful baby, baby Lyla, and I'm very proud of Katherine and Chris."

Added the former California governor: "They're doing really great together as parents."

Schwarzenegger Pratt, 31, and her husband, 41, welcomed their daughter back in August 2020.

At the time, the couple shared the first photo of their newborn baby girl's hand alongside a sweet announcement about her birth.

"We are beyond thrilled to announce the birth of our daughter Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt," the caption on both parents' posts read at the time. "We couldn't be happier and we feel extremely blessed! Love, Katherine and Chris."

The infant's middle name is a nod to Schwarzenegger's ex-wife and Schwarzenegger Pratt's mother, Maria Shriver, who then commented on her daughter's post, "So happy for you Lyla Maria is so blessed to have you both as parents you are going to be a amazing mama you already are !!!"

During Schwarzenegger's late-night guest appearance, Kimmel also pointed out "how great" it is that Lyla gets to visit the actor's animal-filled home, where the Terminator star allows his miniature horse Whiskey and donkey Lulu to roam freely.

"She has already been over here several times at the house and she sat on top of Lulu and on top of Whiskey," Schwarzenegger said of Lyla. "And I think she's going to be a great horseback rider."

When asked if he ever babysits or changes his granddaughter's diapers, the star replied, "I did all of that when I had kids."

"When my kids were growing up, I participated, and it was a lot of fun to do that," he continued. "But I have never changed diapers on Lyla, because I think that Katherine is the expert gatekeeper. She just, whenever you touch the baby, says, 'Oh, my god! Oh, my god! Like this.' "