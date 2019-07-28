Image zoom (L-R) Elizabeth Cambers Hammer and Armie Hammer Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

Armie Hammer’s wife is setting the record straight about a video her husband shared online, which featured their son Ford Douglas Armand, 2½, briefly sucking on the actor’s toes.

In the clip, which has since been deleted, both Ford and his father can be heard laughing while a woman in the background, presumably Elizabeth Chambers Hammer, says, “This is not normal.”

After Ford takes his father’s toes out of his mouth, a smiling Hammer adds, “Alright, no more.”

“This happened for a solid 7 minutes,” the actor wrote alongside the clip, adding the joking hashtag “foot fetish on fleek.”

The video made a big stir online, and while some social media users brushed it off as just kids being kids, many others criticized the actor for sharing it.

“TOTALLY NOT FUNNY … inappropriate,” wrote one, while another added, “So gross. Why post it and let it go on for 7 minutes!!”

Commenting on the backlash, blogger Perez Hilton uploaded the video onto his own Instagram feed, asking his followers whether they thought the clip was “inappropriate or funny.”

Weighing in on the truth behind the video, the mother of two commented on Hilton’s post, sharing that contrary to her husband’s caption, their son only had his father’s toes in his mouth for a few seconds.

“It wasn’t seven minutes… more like five seconds,” she wrote, explaining that Ford’s behavior was a family joke.

“Our son likes to play with people’s feet and I put the video on our family stream because this phase is an ongoing joke,” she explained, before admitting that “sharing the video on Instagram was def not the best move on A’s part.”

Sharing one final thought, Chambers Hammer wrote, “I can assure you that our children’s safety and well-being is always our first priority.”

The couple is also parents to daughter Harper Grace, 4.

The couple welcomed their second child in January 2017.

“Beyond grateful for the prayers and for this ultimate blessing. We couldn’t be more in love,” Chambers Hammer captioned a hospital photo of the family of four together for the first time after Ford’s birth.