"Ford Hammer, you are loved. 🐇🥕🎂," Elizabeth Chambers Hammer captioned a Jan. 15 gallery showing off her son's Peter Rabbit-themed 1st birthday party

Ford Douglas Armand‘s birthday celebration was certainly hopping.

The younger child of Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers Hammer turned 1 on Monday, and marked the milestone with his parents and 3-year-old sister Harper at a Peter Rabbit-themed outdoor brunch bash.

“Babies, bunnies and brunch. Peter Rabbit party to celebrate our angel baby boy who turns ✨O N E✨ today!” Chambers Hammer, 35, captioned an Instagram photo gallery from the sweet event, which featured on-theme garden goodies and a pen with real bunnies for petting.

“Grateful for every moment and for my amazing, sister, @chambiebaby who came right off a flight from New Zealand and worked with me until 4am the night before,” added the proud mom. “Ford Hammer, you are loved. 🐇🥕🎂”

Ford Hammer

Harper Hammer

Armie and Elizabeth Chambers Hammer with kids Ford and Harper

Ford Hammer’s 1st birthday party

Hammer, 31, opened up to PEOPLE in September about his new experiences as a father of two, praising daughter Harper for her affection toward her baby brother.

“She loves him — she loves being a big sister,” said the actor, who was recently nominated for a Golden Globe for his performance in Call Me By Your Name.

He added, “She loves taking care of him. They just cuddle and she loves being with him.”

Ford Hammer’s 1st birthday party

Ford Hammer’s 1st birthday party

Ford Hammer’s 1st birthday party

Though Monday may have been all about his son, Hammer’s little girl has hit some major milestones of her own as of late — including one involving her dad’s voice role in Cars 3.

“This was her first time going with me to sit through a movie,” he told PEOPLE in June of bringing Harper with him to the premiere.