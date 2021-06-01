Something Navy Blogger Arielle Charnas Welcomes Third Baby Girl with Husband Brandon

Arielle Charnas is a mom of three.

The Something Navy founder welcomed her third baby, a daughter, with husband Brandon Charnas on Tuesday, June 1, she shared on her Instagram Story. Arielle is also mom to daughters Esme Rae, 3 this month, and Ruby Lou, 5.

To reveal the exciting news, the fashion mogul posted a short video of her breastfeeding her baby girl in her hospital bed. She also shared a picture of Brandon's arm inked with a small footprint from the newborn as well as a shot of the couple embracing.

The blogger has yet to announce the name of her baby girl.

Arielle confirmed in a Dec. 1 Instagram post that she was pregnant, six months after she revealed she had suffered an ectopic pregnancy. "And then there were three," she captioned a silhouette shot showing off her baby bump at the time, adding the hashtag #rainbowbaby.

Arielle first shared her ectopic pregnancy on her Instagram Story last June, revealing that she suffered a miscarriage that landed her in the hospital.

"I went through something a couple weeks ago that I didn't share," she said at the time. "And it keeps coming up whenever I get comments — all I think about is what I went through and I wish I could talk to some of you about it, so I'm just going to tell you what happened: I was pregnant. I was expecting my third baby and things just went wrong and I ended up losing the pregnancy."

"It's been a really difficult time for me. Especially after having two healthy pregnancies, this really just came out of nowhere and was the worst experience I've ever been through," continued the fashion/lifestyle influencer. "I'm definitely going through an emotional roller coaster, but I truly believe in everything happening for a reason. I was in the hospital. That's why I was away from the kids for a week. But I'm okay. I'm grateful because I'm okay, I'm healthy, I have my two babies. And this just wasn't meant to be."

"To clarify, when I say I was in the hospital, it wasn't just a regular miscarriage — it was an ectopic pregnancy — but I'm okay," Arielle said. "I'm ready to move forward."

In a February blog post, Arielle said she was surprised how much of motherhood "comes naturally," adding that "patience is key" in her day-to-day life with her girls. Speaking on the experience of being a working mom, she said, "The biggest challenge and reward is knowing that I can do both, and showing my girls that women are capable of it all."

Arielle documented her pregnancy journey on Instagram leading up to her baby girl's arrival. In a February beach snapshot, she posed with her daughters, writing, "Hands full with my three girls and I wouldn't have it any other way (I'm waiting for the comment from my mom yelling at me for lifting Esme while I'm pregnant)."