Arielle Charnas’ Summer Must-Have for Her Kids Is This Trampoline on Amazon

Your kids can quite literally jump into summer with one of Arielle Charnas’ latest Amazon finds. The NYC-based fashion influencer and mom of two behind the blog Something Navy is hanging out in the Hamptons during the warmer months — which means she needed a few fun backyard activities for her little ones, Ruby and Esme. So, like everyone else, she went straight to Amazon.

One of her summer must-haves? This Clevr Kids Trampoline, which she recently shared on her Instagram Stories after receiving lots of questions about it. “Everyone is always asking about the trampoline I bought for out here,” she wrote on her stories. “Of course [it’s] from @amazon.”

The seven-foot trampoline is built with a durable base and steel frame that won’t tip over, plus waterproof protective padding to ensure kids won’t get injured while jumping around. It’s low enough to the ground that little ones can easily get in and out, and its zip-around net provides maximum safety. Dozens of other parents agree with Charnas that it’s a must-have, and some are even putting their trampolines indoors.

“This is by far the best thing I’ve purchased for my kids. We set it up indoors in their playroom because we live where it rains all the time,” one customer wrote. “My kids are 5 and almost 2. They absolutely love playing and jumping. My daughter can get in and out by herself because it’s low to the ground.”

Some parents are even joining their kids on the trampoline (though the recommended weight limit is 100 pounds, for the record). Despite its self-assembly, shoppers say it takes only an hour or so to build. Ringing in at $200, the trampoline is the perfect way to get your kids outdoors and provide them with fun exercise. With a 4.8-star rating and the SN stamp of approval, the Amazon Choice product is definitely one to scoop up this summer. Scroll down to shop it!

