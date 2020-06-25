Something Navy Blogger Arielle Charnas Suffers an Ectopic Pregnancy: 'Just Wasn't Meant to Be'

"I'm definitely going through an emotional roller coaster, but I truly believe in everything happening for a reason," Arielle Charnas said on Instagram Thursday

Arielle Charnas has suffered an ectopic pregnancy.

The Something Navy blogger and fashion/lifestyle influencer, 33, shared the sad news on her Instagram Story Thursday, revealing that she and husband Brandon Charnas were expecting a sibling for daughters Esme Rae and Ruby Lou when she suffered a miscarriage that landed her in the hospital.

"I went through something a couple weeks ago that I didn't share," said Charnas, 33. "And it keeps coming up whenever I get comments — all I think about is what I went through and I wish I could talk to some of you about it, so I'm just going to tell you what happened: I was pregnant. I was expecting my third baby and things just went wrong and I ended up losing the pregnancy."

"It's been a really difficult time for me. Especially after having two healthy pregnancies, this really just came out of nowhere and was the worst experience I've ever been through," she continued. "I'm definitely going through an emotional roller coaster, but I truly believe in everything happening for a reason. I was in the hospital. That's why I was away from the kids for a week. But I'm okay. I'm grateful because I'm okay, I'm healthy, I have my two babies. And this just wasn’t meant to be."

"To clarify, when I say I was in the hospital, it wasn’t just a regular miscarriage — it was an ectopic pregnancy — but I'm okay," Charnas said. "I'm ready to move forward."

Charnas previously opened up on her Something Navy blog about her thoughts on a third child, revealing that she was off the birth-control pill but still had questions running through her mind about what another baby would mean for their family.

"Do I want one? Are we ready for one? Will we ever be ready for one? How will we manage being outnumbered? Do I want to go through all of this again?" she wrote. "My doctor, my mom, my therapist all tell me the same thing … why do you have to decide now? I'm the kind of person who likes to be in control and know what's ahead, but at the same time I love the idea of 'if it's meant to be it will be.' No matter what, we'll be okay, we'll make it work."

"At the end of the day, I'm ready for wherever life takes us," Charnas continues. "I will be so grateful and so lucky to have a third child but would also feel so blessed to have just my two girls. Either way, it's better to let go of the things you can't control and roll with the waves – that's me talking, not my anxiety and I've never felt prouder of myself."

The sad news comes after the N.Y.C.-based mother of two faced backlash this spring, for retreating to the Hamptons with her family instead of spending the CDC-mandated 14 days in self-isolation after testing positive for coronavirus on March 18, as documented on her Instagram account.

She addressed the criticism in early April and returned to social media later that month, saying on Instagram, "It has opened my eyes in so many ways both personally and professionally and it is this growth that I am extremely grateful for. Can't wait to reconnect with you all – love you guys."

Many of Charnas' followers welcomed her back with open arms in the comments section despite the controversy, and seemed ready to accept her apology.