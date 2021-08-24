The couple hopped on a plane with their daughter Alessi, 2, and 2-month-old twin babies Senna James and Lux Jacob for the first time

Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham Document Their First Family Trip of 5: 'Lots of Baggage'

Wheels up for the Luyendyk family!

The couple documented their experience on their Instagram Stories, giving fans a glimpse into their first plane ride with both their 2-year-old daughter Alessi and their newest little ones.

Before heading off to the airport, the family of five snapped an adorable photo that featured a plethora of luggage for their vacation.

"Lots of baggage ✈️," Lauren, 29, captioned her Instagram post, while Arie, 39, shared the same photo, writing, "and we're off!!!! First family trip of 5."

While little Alessi got her own seat on the plane, Senna and Lux spent the flight on their parent's laps.

To stay occupied during the flight, Alessi tuned in to watch Moana on a laptop with a pair of cat ear headphones.

"Moana should keep her busy for a bit haha," Arie captioned a video of Alessi watching the film.

When the family arrived at their destination, the twins settled in for a nap.

"These two have had a loooong day 😴," Arie wrote alongside a video of the twins sleeping together.

Arie Luyendyk and family Credit: Arie Luyendyk/ instagram

Earlier this month, the couple revealed that they have been sleeping apart from each other since welcoming their twin babies.

The couple opened up about the sleeping arrangement in a candid video on their YouTube channel and explained how it benefits them, the twins and their daughter Alessi.

"There are some nights where it is complete chaos," the former Bachelor said regarding Senna and Lux's varying sleep patterns and occasionally mismatched feeding schedules.

Arie further explained, "One wakes up at 10, then the other one wakes up at midnight, the other wakes up at 2. [Before] you know it, you've gone through the whole night and you haven't slept."

As the couple works toward getting Senna and Lux on the same schedule, they've found that allowing one person to have a full night of sleep while the other sleeps in the nursery to tend to the twins has greatly benefitted them.