Arie Luyendyk Jr. Used Wife Lauren's Breast Milk to Try to Cure His Red Eye — and He Says It Worked!

Arie Luyendyk Jr. is the latest celebrity to praise the powers of breast milk.

The former Bachelor used the home remedy to cure redness in his eye and documented the entire process on Monday night on Instagram for his followers.

“Okay, so this is a bit of a sensitive subject, but — I don’t know if I have pink eye, but my eye is red,” Luyendyk, 37, says in a video on his Instagram Stories. “You can’t really see it because it’s like dark in here, but Lauren said that breast milk is actually a remedy for that. So I looked online and actually, it does say that.”

And while a quick Google search on the subject does result in plenty of parenting blogs suggesting breast milk as a home cure for babies and children, the American Academy of Ophthalmology says that “there is no science that supports using breast milk for pink eye and it could be more harmful than helpful.”

Nonetheless, Luyendyk, 37, and wife Lauren Burnham, who gave birth to their daughter Alessi just four months ago, carry on with their experiment.

“I’m all about the home remedies,” Luyendyk quips in the video.

Image zoom Arie Luyendyk Jr.

Image zoom Arie Luyendyk Jr's Instagram Arie Luyendyk Jr/Instagram

RELATED: Gisele Bündchen Says She Used Her Breast Milk As a Cure-All When Her Kids Were Little

The two then swap the phone so that Burnham, 27, could film while pouring her breast milk into Luyendyk’s eye — which up close, does appear much redder than his other one. But despite her best efforts, the mother of one spills the breast milk all over her husband’s face and pokes him in the eye with the spoon she was using.

“I’m looking at your eye so I don’t poke you in the eye… meanwhile, I poke you in the eye,” Burnham narrates in the video.

The recently wed couple then break down into laughter, with Luyendyk writing atop the video, “That’s all for tonight folks… we are weird.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Image zoom Arie Luyendyk Jr's Instagram Arie Luyendyk Jr/Instagram

Image zoom Arie Luyendyk Jr Arie Luyendyk Jr/Instagram

RELATED: Jessica Simpson Shows Off Impressive Supply of Pumped Breast Milk for Daughter Birdie

On Tuesday morning, the former reality star shared an update on the breast milk saga.

“All right guys, look, it’s almost completely gone,” he says of the redness in a video, bringing the camera close to his eye — which definitely appears less red than it did in the previous videos.

“Which is wild, so it worked!” he concludes.

Luyendyk isn’t the first celeb to use breast milk as a cure-all home remedy.

Image zoom Arie Luyendyk Jr Arie Luyendyk Jr/Instagram

RELATED: Kristin Cavallari on How Jay Cutler Helped Unclog Her Milk Ducts: ‘Harder Than He’s Ever Sucked’

Last year, Gisele Bündchen told PEOPLE that she found breast milk to be “a magical thing.”

“If they had something in their eyes, I’d put milk in their eyes. Before their flight, I would get a dropper and put milk up their nose … to [ward off] the bacteria on the plane,” she said of her kids.

The supermodel added that she loved using breast milk so much that she stockpiled as much as she could after she stopped nursing — she even added it to her children’s cereal.

“My pediatrician said, ‘If you could bottle [it], this would be like the perfect medicine for everything,’ so I actually had a bunch frozen after I stopped breastfeeding,” she said. The mother of two admitted, “I mean, I was one crazy person, but I felt like it was such a gift that I had.”