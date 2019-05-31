Arie Luyendyk Jr. Reveals He 'Survived His First Night Home' as a New Dad

Arie Luyendyk Jr. is stepping into fatherhood with ease!

Two days after the former Bachelor star, 37, and his wife Lauren Burnham welcomed their first child, daughter Alessi Ren, Luyendyk Jr. revealed that the couple had officially made it through their first night home with their new bundle of joy.

In addition to the parental milestone, Luyendyk Jr. also revealed on his Instagram Stories on Friday that his daughter was already sleeping well at just a few days old.

“We survived our first night at home… She’s such a good sleeper,” the former Bachelor captioned an adorable snap of Alessi snoozing in a blanket, wearing only a pink and white hat on her head.

Alessi Ren

On Wednesday, Luyendyk Jr. confirmed he and Burnham, 27, had welcomed their first child.

“We have a BEAUTIFUL baby girl 6 lbs, 13 oz. 20cm Long,” the proud papa wrote in an Instagram Story. “Mommy and baby are doing great, we are so incredibly happy.”

A day later, the couple revealed their newborn daughter’s name in Burnham’s Instagram post, writing, “She is sweet, calm and @ariejr and I could not be more in love with her.”

“My heart,” Luyendyk Jr. commented on his wife’s post about Alessi.

Arie Luyendyk Jr.

Alessi Ren

The Bachelor couple previously teased their daughter’s “unique” name in April, adding that they chose the moniker back in December.

“It was a name we kind of tweaked into something unique,” Burnham shared at the time. “We don’t really know anybody who’s named that.”

The pair, who met and fell in love on season 22 of The Bachelor, kept fans in the loop ahead of their baby’s arrival by revealing on late Tuesday night that Burnham had gone into labor.

“IT’S HAPPENING!” Luyendyk Jr. excitedly captioned a photo on his Instagram account of himself and Burnham at the hospital, cradling her belly.

Arie Luyendyk Jr. with his daughter

A few hours before Luyendyk Jr. revealed that the baby was in fact on its way, the pair posted a photo of a very pregnant Burnham in her hospital gown on their baby’s Instagram page, captioning it, “Is it time yet? #39weekspregnant.”

They posted a series of photos and Instagram Story clips on both of their accounts showing the early hours of their hospital experience.

On Burnham’s story, Luyendyk Jr. documented the couple walking into the hospital together, along with the caption, “Alright you guys… I think this may be it!” Later, Burnham also showed Luyendyk Jr. carrying all of her overnight and baby bags to their room.

Early Wednesday morning, Luyendyk Jr. revealed that Burnham had received an epidural.

“A little update… It’s 5am and [Lauren Burnham] just received an epidural,” he wrote on his Instagram Story. “She is doing great and everything is going smoothly! We are going to catch a little sleep and hopefully we will meet our baby soon!”

Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burham

Luyendyk Jr. proposed to real-estate agent Burnham on the After the Final Rose special in March 2018. In April that year, they moved into their first home together in Phoenix, and in November, they announced they were expecting their first child.

The couple set up an Instagram account to share the baby’s progress with their fans.

Then-pregnant Burnham showed off her baby bump in the first picture, accompanying it with the caption, “Hey world 👋🏻turned 11 weeks old yesterday! I’m the size of a fig, imagine that!”

“I have little arms, legs, and I no longer have webbed hands and feet,” the caption continued. “All my little organs are in place too. Mom is finally not feeling sick anymore, here’s a pic of her ❤️.”

Lauren Burham

The couple tied the knot this past January in a ceremony at Haiku Mill in Maui, Hawaii, with Bachelor host Chris Harrison officiating.

Two days after the nuptials, they headed to the neighboring island of Kauai for their honeymoon, where they stayed at the luxurious Princeville Resort.

Luyendyk Jr. used Instagram to share their baby’s sex that same month, ahead of their wedding date. He posted a photo of himself grinning and his wife blowing pink petals, with the caption, “IT’S A GIRL!!!”

Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham

The couple celebrated the forthcoming arrival with a baby shower in late April, which included an impressive spread of desserts (including a waffle and fruit bar) and an ultrasound machine set up in the living room.

Though their path to one another hasn’t always been easy, Luyendyk Jr. previously said he was certain it has all been worth it.

He told PEOPLE in March, “Love is not always perfect. Everyone finds each other in a different way. It’s not always a fairy tale, but as long as Lauren and I have each other, we’re happy.”