Arie Luyendyk Jr. Throws Surprise Baby Shower for Pregnant Wife Lauren Burnham: 'She Had No Idea!'

Lauren Burnham got a surprise baby shower from husband Arie Luyendyk Jr.

On Sunday, the former Bachelor, 39, shared photos from the backyard party he threw for his pregnant wife, 29, who is expecting twins, writing on Instagram, "Pulled it off everyone! Happy to celebrate you and our babies today 👶🏼👶🏼."

Burnham commented, "Still can't believe I never caught on! There were so many signs 😂❤️," alongside the photos of her showing off her baby bump, plus family photos featuring their daughter Alessi, 22 months.

Guests posed in front of a large sign that read "Baby L & S" as the family celebrated the forthcoming arrival of their son and daughter on the way. On her Instagram page, Burnham wrote, "never been more surprised than I was walking into my backyard today. love all of you ppl so much & @luyendyktwins 👶🏼👶🏼 we can't wait to meet you!"

On the Instagram account made for the two babies on the way, Luyendyk Jr. wrote about pulling off the big day.

"29 weeks! Today we spent the day celebrating you two 😇 I was so happy to surprise Mom with a baby shower and she had no idea!" he wrote. "This past week was a tough one for her so I thought this would be the best way to put a smile on her face. You have so many people out here that already love you so much and can't wait to meet you! So this week I got to finally see your little faces and you two look so dang cute.

"I have to say I see a lot of your big sister in those pictures but trust me she's cute so that's a good thing," he added. "Also baby girl you are facing down now so we are crossing our fingers your brother will flip too! That's all for now but keep growing and we'll hopefully see you in 9 weeks! Love you, Dad."

The couple — who met on the 22nd season of The Bachelor and got married in January 2019 — announced their pregnancy news in December after revealing in May 2020 that she suffered a miscarriage. They are expecting their twins in June.

They cheered in a January YouTube video in which they found out the sexes of their twins, a boy and a girl. "I'm so relieved that there's at least one boy in there," Luyendyk Jr. joked at the time. "Oh my gosh, that's so cool."