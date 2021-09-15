Arie Luyendyk Jr. Says 'No More Babies' After Welcoming Twins with Wife Lauren: 'Vasectomy Time'

Arie Luyendyk Jr. doesn't plan on extending his family anytime soon.

On Tuesday, the former Bachelor, 39, revealed that he is done having children three months after welcoming twin babies Senna James and Lux Jacob with wife Lauren Burnham Luyendyk.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Asked about having "any more babies" during an Instagram Story Q&A, Arie confidently replied, "no, no more babies" while bouncing one of his little ones on his chest.

"Vasectomy time?" Lauren asked the racecar driver, to which he answered affirmatively with a laugh.

"You heard it here first!" teased Lauren.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Arie Luyendyk Jr., Lauren Burnham Credit: Arie Luyendyk Jr./Instagram

Arie and Lauren, who wed in January 2019 after they met on his season of The Bachelor, welcomed their twins on June 11, which they announced on Instagram shortly after. Alongside Senna and Lux, the pair are also parents to daughter Alessi, 2.

Following the arrival of her twins, Lauren faced a few medical setbacks. After Senna's birth, the infant previously spent time in the newborn intensive care unit (NICU) for breathing issues. Lauren, meanwhile, battled a severe case of mastitis in July.

Arie later announced that his wife was back home and "feeling much better" on Instagram. "Thank you for all the well wishes! The fam is back together!" he captioned a photo of Lauren holding their twins.

In a recent YouTube video, Lauren said she'd rather give birth "10 more times" than deal with mastitis again.

Speaking about breastfeeding the twins, she said, "I just really wanted to do it as long as I could."