Arie Luyendyk Jr. Says Daughter Alessi, 2, 'Already Loves Her Brother So Much' in Sweet Photos

Lauren Burnham and Arie Luyendyk Jr., who met on his season of The Bachelor and got married in 2019, recently announced the birth of their twins

Lauren Burnham Luyendyk and Arie Luyendyk Jr. are soaking in every moment with their children as a new family of five.

Over the weekend, Lauren, 29, and Arie, 39, announced on Instagram that they had welcomed their twins, a son and daughter. On Tuesday, Arie shared photos of the pair's 2-year-old daughter, Alessi, cuddled up to her new baby brother while giving him a kiss on the head.

"Already loves her brother so much ❤️," he captioned the sweet photo. "Thank you everyone for the kind words and for those that watched our vlog on YouTube. Emotional few days but Alessi meeting her little brother today was cuter than words could describe. We'll post more soon just resting 😴."

Arie Luyendyk Jr. posts photos of daughter Alessi meeting newborn brother Credit: Arie Luyendyk Instagram

The couple -who got married in January 2019 after meeting on The Bachelor - announced that they were expecting twins in December after revealing that earlier in the year Lauren suffered a miscarriage. Arie also shared a first look at their newborns earlier on Tuesday with intimate photos of his wife in a hospital gown and surgical cap as she held the babies close in her hospital bed.

"Never been prouder of my wife than in this moment. She is the strongest woman I know and I'm lucky to be on this incredible journey with her," he wrote on Instagram. "We are proud parents of a healthy boy and girl!"

Leading up to the moment their family grew by two, the former Bachelor told his social media followers that Alessi was "just as excited as we are" about becoming a big sister, sharing a cute photo of the toddler laying in the twins' bassinet while playing with two babydolls.

Lauren Luyendyk Credit: Lauren Luyendyk/Instagram

In May, Lauren spoke with PEOPLE and explained how she was coaching Alessi in preparation for her younger brother and sister.

"We have gotten quite a few books on becoming a big sister, like Baby in Mommy's Tummy. We've been reading those books to her almost every night," she said at the time. "We try and mix in some other topics as well, but we read those to her. We talk to her about the babies in my belly all the time and I try to put her hand on my belly when they're moving. She kind of puts two and two together. I actually took her to an ultrasound … so I think she's starting to put it together a little bit more, but I don't know if she'll totally grasp it until they're here."

And it looks like Alessi has since adjusted well to her new sister and brother. Although the couple have yet to disclose the names of the twins, Lauren also shared that she and Arie have known what they wanted to name their babies for quite some time.

During a surprise backyard baby shower Arie threw for Lauren back in April, an oversized "baby L & S" décor sign was spotted at the event.