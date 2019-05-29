Arie Luyendyk Jr., and Lauren Burnham are parents!

The Bachelor couple has welcomed their first child together, a baby girl, Luyendyk, 37, confirmed Wednesday.

“We have a BEAUTIFUL baby girl 6 lbs, 13 Oz. 20cm Long,” the proud papa wrote on Instagram Stories. “Mommy and baby are doing great, we are so incredibly happy.”

The couple did not announce their little one’s name.

The pair, who met and fell in love on season 22 of The Bachelor, kept fans in the loop ahead of their baby’s arrival by revealing late Tuesday night Burnham, 27, has gone into labor.

“IT’S HAPPENING!” Luyendyk excitedly captioned a photo on his Instagram account of himself and Burnham at the hospital, cradling her belly.

A few hours before Luyendyk revealed that the baby was in fact on its way, the pair posted a photo of a very pregnant Burnham in her hospital gown on their baby’s Instagram page, captioning it, “Is it time yet? #39weekspregnant.”

The couple has been open about documenting the pregnancy on social media, so going into labor was no exception.

They posted a series of photos and Instagram story clips on both of their accounts showing the early hours of their hospital experience. On Burnham’s story, Luyendy documented the couple walking into the hospital together with the caption, “Alright you guys… I think this may be it!” Burnham later also showed Luyendyk carrying all of her overnight and baby bags to their room.

As they waited for their baby girl to arrive, the couple had some fun in the hospital. The race care driver shared a video of Burnham playfully pushing him around the hospital hallway in a wheelchair before a nurse caught them — laughing that she wouldn’t tell anyone.

Shortly after, he updated followers and revealed that Burnham’s contractions were every two minutes and that she was “doing great.”

Early Wednesday morning Luyendyk revealed that Burnham had now received an epidural.

“A little update… It’s 5am and [Lauren Burnham] just received an epidural,” he wrote on his story. “She is doing great and everything is going smoothly! We are going to catch a little sleep and hopefully we will meet our baby soon!”

Luyendyk proposed to real-estate agent Burnham on the After the Final Rose special in March 2018. His proposal was a shock to many in Bachelor Nation as he proposed to Becca Kufrin on his season of The Bachelor before realizing his now-wife was the one he loved.

“I’ve made some bad decisions but the best decision was running back to you,” he told Burnham during the proposal. “I can’t imagine a life without you. … I truly believe you are my soulmate.”

“I’m ready to face this life with you and all that comes with it,” Luyendyk continued. “The good, and the bad. I love you so much.”

Despite the rocky start, the couple’s affection for one another showed no signs of waning. In April that year, they moved into their first home together in Phoenix, and in November, they announced that they were expecting their first child.

The couple set up an Instagram account to share the baby’s progress with their fans. Mom-to-be Burnham showed off her baby bump in the first picture, accompanying it with the caption, “Hey world 👋🏻turned 11 weeks old yesterday! I’m the size of a fig, imagine that!”

“I have little arms, legs, and I no longer have webbed hands and feet,” the caption continued. “All my little organs are in place too. Mom is finally not feeling sick anymore, here’s a pic of her ❤️.”

The couple tied the knot in January at Haiku Mill in Maui, Hawaii, where Bachelor host Chris Harrison officiated. Two days after the nuptials, they headed to the neighboring island of Kauai for their honeymoon, where they stayed at the luxurious Princeville Resort.

Luyendyk used Instagram to share their baby’s sex that same month, ahead of their wedding date. He posted a photo of himself grinning and his wife blowing pink petals with the caption, “IT’S A GIRL!!!”

The couple celebrated the forthcoming arrival with a baby shower in late April, which included an impressive spread of desserts (including a waffle and fruit bar) and an ultrasound machine set up in the living room.

Burnham shared one amusing present on her Instagram Stories: a baby onesie printed with the words “Can I steal Daddy for a sec?!” and a picture of a rose — a reference to the line people use to request time with the Bachelor.

She captioned the post, “I was mid sentence saying ‘Absolutely not.’ Guess I still have a little PTSD😂.”

Their path to one another hasn’t always been easy, but Luyendyk is certain it has all been worth it.

As he told PEOPLE in March, “Love is not always perfect. Everyone finds each other in a different way. It’s not always a fairy tale, but as long as Lauren and I have each other, we’re happy.”