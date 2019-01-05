Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham Reveal They're Having a Baby Girl

It’ll be a girl!

Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham have revealed the sex of their unborn baby.

The Bachelor star, 37, shared the couple’s big news on Instagram Friday afternoon.

Posting a photo of himself beaming and his bride-to-be blowing pink petals, the racecar driver wrote, “IT’S A GIRL.”

The pair is ecstatic that they will be welcoming a little lady into their home — especially as they initially thought they were having a boy!

Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham Janet Mayer/Splash News

“I think, to be honest, in the beginning, we were both hoping that we were having a girl,” Burnham, 27, told Us Weekly.

“We actually did the early gender test online, so we took our test at 10 weeks,” Burnham told the outlet. “We got the results back from that, and it was that we were having a boy.”

The doctor then encouraged the engaged couple to get an ultrasound five weeks later and that’s when they found out they were actually having a girl.

Lauren Burnham Arie Luyendyk/Instagram

This is the couple’s first child together.

The couple, of course, fell in love in front of the camera and now they plan to also share their pregnancy journey with the world.

Fans of the couple will get an intimate look at Burnham’s pregnancy as the couple filmed a special for The Bachelor.

Lauren Burnham and Arie Luyendyk Jr. Lauren Burnham/Instagram

The news of their baby’s sex comes just a few days before Luyendyk and Burnham, who fell in love on season 22, tie the knot on Jan. 12 in Hawaii.

Earlier today, Luyendyk shared a photo of the mom-to-be, who is due sometime in July, showing off her baby bump in an adorable white-two piece swimsuit.

“Have you ever seen anything more beautiful?” he captioned the photo with the heart eyes emoji.

He added that they were “Packing for Hawaii!!!!”