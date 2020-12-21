Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham Reveal They're Actually Expecting Twins: 'Two?! No Way'

The big announcement came two days after Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham revealed they were expecting again after a miscarriage earlier this year

It's a double dose of rainbow baby joy for Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham!

Two days after announcing they are expecting again after suffering a miscarriage earlier this year, The Bachelor spouses revealed in a YouTube video on Monday that they will actually be welcoming twins next summer.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The sweet video sees Luyendyk Jr., 39, and Burnham, 29, go in for an early visit to the doctor, where the ultrasound tech spills the unexpected news during an early six-week exam.

'Two?! No way," Luyendyk Jr. says at one point in the exam, during which the mom-to-be can only cover her face and laugh in disbelief. "We were literally googling the chances of twins and how rare it is in people that are younger and haven't had any history."

"I can't believe there's two of them!" Burnham says through happy tears later while the couple films from their car as Luyendyk Jr. comforts his wife and says, "I'm gonna do all the research."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Lauren Burnham | Credit: Lauren & Arie/Youtube

Image zoom Lauren Burnham | Credit: Lauren & Arie/Youtube

Image zoom Arie Luyendyk Jr. (R) and Lauren Burnham | Credit: Lauren & Arie/Youtube

The former reality stars, who are already parents to 18-month-old daughter Alessi Ren, announced the happy news on Instagram and in a video on their YouTube page Saturday. They also shared that they are expecting their baby on the way in July 2021.

"We're pregnant! We've known for a while and we've been trying to hide it," the dad-to-be began the nearly 10-minute clip as his pregnant wife, who shared that she's been feeling "really sick" due to morning sickness, added, "It's so hard to keep it a secret."

The footage was a highlight reel of the first months of the pregnancy, including the moment the mom-to-be discovered she was pregnant. "Earlier this year, we had a miscarriage and we've had some troubles in that area," she said in a separate selfie clip. "We were really, really excited about welcoming a new baby to our family. Unfortunately, that didn't work out at the time but I just took a pregnancy test and I think it might be positive."

The couple previously revealed in May that they suffered a missed miscarriage, which occurs when the embryo has died but has not been physically miscarried.

Image zoom Lauren Burnham and Arie Luyendyk with daughter Alessi | Credit: Lauren Burnham/Instagram

RELATED VIDEO: Watch Jennifer Lopez Tear Up Remembering Her Twins Being Born

Another celebratory moment the couple filmed was when they told their families the good news. "They're all super excited," Burnham said.

"I'm filming this video and I'm one day shy of 12 weeks," Burnham continued in the video, later explaining that they would announce once they hit the 12-week point. "I had to wait the whole time this time for my mental state to make sure everything was good."

Luyendyk Jr. added, "There were a lot of nerves throughout these last 12 weeks," before his wife said, "Yeah, I thought there was going to be bad news but then there wasn't. I had a couple of freak-outs because I feel like I have a little bit of PTSD from the miscarriage that we had earlier this year. Anytime my extreme nausea went away, I was like, 'Oh my God, are they okay?' Call my doctor crying, like, 'What's happening? Are they okay?' She was like talking me off the ledge."