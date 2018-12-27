Arie Luyendyk Jr. Can't Wait to Meet His Baby: 'This Little Person Has Already Grabbed Our Hearts'

Arie Luyendyk Jr. is ready to be a dad!

On Wednesday, Luyendyk Jr., 37, shared a sweet photograph of his fiancée Lauren Burnham getting an ultrasound. Responding to a fan who asked, “What is most exciting about being a dad?,” the reality star wrote: “So many things but mostly doing this together with her.”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The former Bachelor added, “I can’t wait to meet this little person that has already grabbed our hearts.”

As for when the engaged couple will announce the sex of their baby, Luyendyk Jr. said, “The plan is to reveal on the Bachelor premiere.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Lauren Burnham Arie Luyendyk Jr./Instagram

Recalling the moment he learned he was going to be a father, the star wrote, “Honestly I had tears in my eyes and Lauren was in shock haha,” also sharing a photo of six different pregnancy tests.

In addition, Luyendyk Jr. revealed he and his fiancée are counting down the days until their little one’s arrival. “5 months 8 days,” he shared.

The exciting news comes just one day after Luyendyk and Burnham, 26, told fans their bundle of joy is the size of a turnip.

RELATED: Who’s Due Next? Carrie, Kate and 50 More Celebs Who Are Expecting

Arie Luyendyk Jr./Instagram

The update featured a very festive photo of Burnham, wearing a long red dress and posing by a poinsettia and Christmas wreathe.

“Turnip it’s Christmas! My 17-week b-day falls on Christmas and I’ve been getting so many presents! So this week I’m the size of a turnip or a pomegranate!” reads the caption (from the baby’s point of view).

“I like to think of myself as a turnip this week because I think of the leaves as hair and that makes me laugh. Yesterday Mom’s friend had a baby and we went to see him, don’t know if I’m looking forward to the whole birth thing yet but I have time to warm up to it.”

The post also revealed that Burnham felt the baby — who’s due in June — kick for the first time.

“I’m moving around more and more. Mom felt me kick for the first time and I’m planning on doing that some more, gotta stay active ya know?” the caption continued.

RELATED: The Bachelor‘s Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Pregnant Lauren Burnham Reveal Their Gorgeous Wedding Rings

The Bachelor couple, who will be officially tying the knot in just over two weeks in Hawaii on Jan. 12, announced they were pregnant via an Instagram post in November.

“We’re so excited,” said Burnham, who says that despite “really bad” morning sickness, things are going smoothly.

Added Luyendyk: “I’ve always wanted to be a dad and I know Lauren is going to be such a great mom. I see it all in front of me, and that is really gratifying.”