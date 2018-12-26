Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham Give Sweet Update on Their Baby on the Way

Baby Luyendyk is the size of a turnip!

Arie Luyendyk Jr. and his pregnant fiancée Lauren Burnham, who have been updating their joint Instagram account with a weekly status of their baby’s size, revealed on Christmas that their future bundle of joy is currently the size of a turnip (or pomegranate).

The update featured a very festive photo of Burnham, 26, wearing a long red dress and posing by a poinsettia and Christmas wreath.

“Turnip it’s Christmas! My 17 week b-day falls on Christmas and I’ve been getting so many presents! So this week I’m the size of a turnip or a pomegranate!” reads the caption (from the baby’s point of view). “I like to think of myself as a turnip this week because I think of the leaves as hair and that makes me laugh. Yesterday Mom’s friend had a baby and we went to see him, don’t know if I’m looking forward to the whole birth thing yet but I have time to warm up to it.”

Lauren Burnham Baby Luyendyk/Instgram

The post also revealed that Burnham felt the baby — who’s due in June — kick for the first time.

“I’m moving around more and more. Mom felt me kick for the first time and I’m planning on doing that some more, gotta stay active ya know?” the caption continued.

Burnham continued the holiday cheer by posting a cute snap of Luyendyk, 37, kneeling in front of and holding her on her personal account.

The Bachelor couple, who will be officially tying the knot in just over two weeks in Hawaii on Jan. 12, announced they were pregnant via an Instagram post in November. While they know the baby’s sex, they’re keeping it a secret for now.

“We’re so excited,” says Burnham, who says that despite “really bad” morning sickness, things are going smoothly.

Adds Luyendyk: “I’ve always wanted to be a dad and I know Lauren is going to be such a great mom. I see it all in front of me, and that is really gratifying.”