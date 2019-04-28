Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham Celebrate Baby Shower Ahead of Their Daughter's Arrival

Bachelor Love Lives
Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham are ready to welcome their little girl into the world!

The couple, who met and fell in love on season 22 of The Bachelor, celebrated their daughter’s impending arrival with a baby shower Saturday ahead of Burnham’s early June due date.

The parents-to-be chronicled the party on social media, including the impressive spread of desserts (like a waffle and fruit bar) and an ultrasound machine set up in the living room.

Burnham, 27, shared a photo of her getting an ultrasound to her Instagram story, as well as a sweet photo of her and Luyendyk, 37, cradling her baby bump with the caption, “This little babe is loved.”

Arie Luyendyk Jr., Lauren Burnham
Lauren Burnham/Instagram
Lauren Burnham/Instagram
Lauren Burnham
Lauren Burnham/Instagram

The mom-to-be also joked about the early stages of their relationship with a photo of Luyendyk Jr. holding up a white onesie that reads, “Can I steal Daddy for a sec?!” with an image of a rose, a nod to the famous Bachelor line used to snag quality time with the lead.

Arie Luyendyk Jr., Lauren Burnham
Lauren Burnham/Instagram

“I was mid sentence saying, ‘absolutely not,’” she wrote over the photo. “Guess I still have a little PTSD.”

Burnham also shared a video of her husband competing in a bottle chugging competition alongside other male guests, and joked, “@ariejr cheating at the bottle chugging competition…smh.”

Arie Luyendyk Jr.
Lauren Burnham/Instagram

Meanwhile, Luyendyk Jr. shared plenty of footage from the festivities, too, including a photo of Burnham gazing at him lovingly as he opens a box of presents with a pink headband tied around his head.

“Baby showers are for guys too right?” he wrote. “BTW I don’t think this headband will fit @babyluyendyk now.”

Arie Luyendyk Jr., Lauren Burnham
Arie Luyendyk Jr./Instagram

Burnham was dressed in a white button-down dress for the fete, while the father-to-be sported a light pink button-down shirt and white pants.

Seinne Fleming, who also competed for Luyendyk Jr.’s heart on The Bachelor, was in attendance to celebrate her friends’ big day.

The parents-to-be tied the knot in Hawaii in January, nearly a year after they were engaged on The Bachelor’s After the Final Rose special.

They announced they were expecting their first child together in November.

Luyendyk Jr. and Burnham previously teased that they had a special name already picked out for their daughter.

“It was a name that we kind of tweaked into something unique,” Burnham told Entertainment Tonight. “We don’t really know anybody who’s named that.”

