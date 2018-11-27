Arie Luyendyk Jr. and pregnant fiancée Lauren Burnham have some baby names on the brain!

In an exclusive first listen of their special on Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti‘s podcast, Almost Famous, the parents-to-be reveal that they have been sifting through potential names for their first child.

“We have quite a list of names, yeah,” Burnham, 26, says as Luyendyk, 37, shares: “There’s this [naming] app that you can swipe left or right, a lot like Tinder.”

The mother-to-be even adds, “I’m at like almost 600 nos.”

The Bachelor alums, who are planning to get married on Jan. 12, also reveal the two names they have already eliminated.

“No Arie Jr. Jr.,” Burnham says. Though the couple already knows the sex of their baby on the way, the father-to-be emphasizes, “If it’s a boy, no Jr. Jr. And [if it’s a girl], no Ariel.”

In fact, Bachelor Nation may soon find out if Burnham and Luyendyk are expecting a baby boy or girl.

“Here’s the thing, we filmed a little something with The Bachelor for the premiere. If it makes the edit, it’ll be on there,” the season 22 Bachelor teases of the upcoming installment, starring Colton Underwood.

Earlier this month, Burnham and Luyendyk announced their pregnancy on social media, along with the happy news that the baby is due in early June.

While the pair has been elated about the bundle of joy, Burnham recalls the “rough first trimester” that had her on bed rest.

“There were so many things that triggered me,” she remembers. “If I drank a glass of wine, she would say, ‘Oh, you smell disgusting!’ And I love wine,” Luyendyk says.

“[I was] pretty much confined to the house for a month straight. I didn’t really want to go anywhere or do anything. Luckily, I’m doing better now,” Burnham adds.

On Monday, both Burnham and Luyendyk shared sweet videos from their ultrasound appointment. “We got to see our little munchkin today,” Burnham captioned footage of their baby’s sonogram. Another clip showed the little one seemingly raising a hand as Luyendyk captioned the video, “What @babyluyendyk! Are you saying hello?”

Higgins and Iaconetti’s new special, Almost Famous: In Depth with Arie and Lauren, airs Dec. 11 on iHeartRadio.