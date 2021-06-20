"Best early Father's Day gift, our baby girl is home!" Arie Luyendyk Jr. wrote about the joyous occasion with his newborn twins, Lux and Senna

Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham Reveal Baby Girl's Name After Bringing Her Home from Hospital

On Saturday, the 39-year-old reality star revealed that his baby girl with wife Lauren Burnham Luyendyk came home from the hospital a week after she and her twin brother Lux were born. The pair's newborn daughter - whose name has been revealed to be Senna - previously spent time in the NICU for breathing issues.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Best early Father's Day gift, our baby girl is home!" Arie captioned a series of shots on Instagram of himself holding the newborns ahead of the annual June holiday. "Lauren surprised me this morning when she came home from the hospital with her."

Lauren then confirmed the twins' full names in a sweet post on Sunday. "senna james + lux jacob," she wrote.

Over on his Instagram Story, the proud dad similarly reacted to his baby's girl's arrival, writing, "So happy our girl is home!!!" alongside one post, as he shared a photograph of his eldest daughter, Alessi, holding her siblings in another.

In a subsequent post on his Story, The Bachelor alum shared a picture of Lux and Senna resting calmly beside one another with the caption: "First night with these two... wish us luck!"

Never miss a story - sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Arie Luyendyk Credit: Arie Luyendyk Jr./ instagram

Arie Luyendyk Jr. babies Credit: Arie Luyendyk Jr./ instagram

Arie Luyendyk Jr. babies Credit: Arie Luyendyk Jr./ instagram

Last week, Arie and Lauren, 29 - who wed in January 2019 after they met on his season of The Bachelor - announced they welcomed their twins in Instagram posts shared to their respective accounts.

"@luyendyktwins are here!" Arie wrote in a celebratory Instagram Story post. "Momma and babies are doing great and everything went smoothly. Spending time cherishing these moments, thank you for all the support."

Lauren Burnham Luyendyk Instagram Credit: Lauren Burnham Luyendyk Instagram

Days later, the auto racing driver also shared a photo of Lauren and the twins from the hospital, writing alongside the post, "Never been prouder of my wife than in this moment. She is the strongest woman I know and I'm lucky to be on this incredible journey with her. We are proud parents of a healthy boy and girl!"

Lauren similarly shared the same shot on her own Instagram page, simply captioning her post, "6.11.21 @luyendyktwins 🤍🙏🏼."

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Lauren Burnham and Arie Luyendyk Lauren Burnham and Arie Luyendyk Jr. | Credit: Presley Ann/Getty Images

Four days after the birth of the twins, Lauren then asked her followers to keep her family in their prayers as her newborn daughter had to remain in the hospital while her baby boy got to go home.

The mom of three shared a sweet video of her twins resting next to one another, writing, "today is so bittersweet... we get to leave the hospital..." before adding in a follow-up video, "but little sis has to stay behind for now. 💔," as she stroked her baby girl's hand while she slept.

Lauren Burnham Credit: Lauren Burnham/Instagram

"I've never felt heartbreak like this. pls say prayers for our girl," Lauren added at the time.

Arie and Lauren's baby girl "needed oxygen" but was doing much better later, according to a prior post on Arie's Instagram Story. As for their son, Arie said he spent "just a few hours in the NICU."

RELATED VIDEO: Lauren Burnham and Arie Luyendyk Jr. Welcome Twins: 'Momma and Babies Are Doing Great'

On Saturday, Lauren also reacted to getting to bring her little girl home from the hospital in posts shared to her Instagram Story as well.

Speaking candidly about how she felt while her youngest daughter was in the hospital the days prior, Lauren said, "I just felt like I needed to pull back a little bit and have some privacy."

"I was going through something that was pretty vulnerable, having our daughter in the NICU and also going through the postpartum period," she continued. "Your hormones are just wacky."

"I took some time for myself but she is officially not in the hospital anymore," Lauren added. "I've got both my babies home and it was the best day ever ... It's a really, really happy day."