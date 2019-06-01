Arie Luyendyk Jr's Heart 'Grew Two Sizes' After Daughter Alessi's Birth as He Shares New Photos

Arie Luyendyk Jr. is relishing every moment with his newborn daughter.

Three days after the birth of his firstborn child Alessi Ren, the Bachelor alum, 37, shared new adorable photos of some father-daughter bonding.

“Fatherhood is the best. I think my heart just grew two sizes,” he captioned a set of two photos, which he capped off with a red heart emoji.

Luyendyk Jr. and wife Lauren Burnham welcomed their baby girl on Wednesday, and announced her arrival on social media, writing, “We have a BEAUTIFUL baby girl 6 lbs, 13 oz. 20cm long. Mommy and baby are doing great, we are so incredibly happy.”

The new mom also shared a too-cute sleeping photo on Instagram, writing, “I’ve never seen anything more perfect in my entire life.”

Bachelor Nation’s favorite alums also commented on the new dad’s post with mom of two Ali Fedotowsky recalling her own parenting moments early on.

“This made me tear up. I’ll never forget the surge of emotion I felt when I first became a mom. There is truly nothing else like it in the world. Enjoy every moment of this!” the Bachelorette star wrote.

“Congrats!!!! So happy for you both,” wrote Rachel Lindsay, who is set to marry season 13 winner Bryan Abasolo in August.

“I need to hold her!!” Raven Gates commented on Burnham’s photo.

Luyendyk Jr. and Burnham, who met and fell in love on season 22 of The Bachelor, announced that they were expecting their first child in November 2018, months after they moved into their first home together in Phoenix in April.

The couple tied the knot in January at Haiku Mill in Maui, Hawaii, where Bachelor host Chris Harrison officiated.

As they embark on their new parenthood journey, the pair have been updating fans and followers along the way.

On Friday, the father of one revealed: “We survived our first night at home… She’s such a good sleeper.”