"We decided as a couple that three is enough," says Arie Luyendyk Jr.

Arie Luyendyk Jr. Is Getting Vasectomy Because He 'Can't Be Having Kids Any Later Than This in Life'

Arie Luyendyk Jr. is further expressing his plans to get a vasectomy and stick to a family of five.

The Bachelor alum, 40, welcomed twin babies Senna James and Lux Jacob with wife Lauren Burnham Luyendyk in June, joining their older daughter Alessi, who is 2 years old. During a new episode of The Ben and Ashley I. Almost Famous Podcast this week, host Ashley Iaconetti asks Arie what it's like having three kids under 3, to which he responds, "I mean, I'm definitely getting a vasectomy," with a laugh.

While the proud dad says he is "obsessed" with their kids, he admits it's been "difficult" adding two babies into the mix.

Iaconetti asks whether the vasectomy is officially planned and coming soon for Arie, and he says their recent family trip cemented his desire to cap it off at three kids.

"We just felt a little bit, like, overwhelmed," he says, "so we decided as a couple that three is enough. I think we're so happy because we have our boy, we have the two girls. And I'm already 40, guys — I can't be having kids any later than this in life. I wanna be an active dad. So I think three is okay."

Arie and Lauren, who wed in January 2019 after they met on his season of The Bachelor, welcomed their twins on June 11.

Last month, when asked about having "any more babies" during an Instagram Story Q&A, Arie confidently replied, "no, no more babies" while bouncing one of his little ones on his chest.

"Vasectomy time?" Lauren asked the racecar driver, to which he answered affirmatively with a laugh. "You heard it here first!" teased Lauren.

In a recent YouTube video, Lauren said she'd rather give birth "10 more times" than deal with mastitis again. Speaking about breastfeeding the twins, she said, "I just really wanted to do it as long as I could."