Arie Luyendyk Jr. Claps Back at Criticism of Wife Lauren Leaving Newborn Daughter at Home

Arie Luyendyk Jr. wants naysayers to back off his wife, Lauren Burnham.

One week after delivering the couple’s daughter Alessi Ren, Burnham, 27, stepped out with her sister Heather to grab a bite to eat, without her newborn in tow.

“First time out of the house without Alessi and I only cried one time. I’d say it’s a win.😂🤷🏼‍♀️,” the former Bachelor contestant captioned a snap of herself and her sister Heather sharing a hug in front of a desert-themed wall mural.

Most comments were positive, supporting the new mom for going out, but others left feedback like, “I didn’t leave my kids until they were two” and similar remarks that were called out by the couple’s fans for being unnecessarily judgmental.

“To all the negative comments regarding leaving her with grandma for a 45min lunch, cut her some slack!” Luyendyk Jr., 37, commented on the post.

“It was my idea because she has been working so hard to keep up and quite frankly I commend her for 1. Being an incredible mom and getting the breast feeding down enough to make sure she had enough while she was at lunch. (Moms know that breastfeeding can be difficult),” he continued, “and 2. So much of being a good parent is making sure you take care of yourself.”

“She wanted a healthy meal with her sister who is in town. I get so frustrated at the comments because she is such a kind soul and takes these comments to heart. Be kind people!” Luyendyk Jr. concluded, writing in a separate comment, “You’re doing great momma 😇”

Fellow new mom Bekah Martinez — who placed fifth on Luyendyk’s season of The Bachelor — chimed in with a hilarious anecdote of her own, commending Burnham for her appearance one week after her delivery.

“Omg how 😭😭 i’m so jealous!! [Daughter Ruth Ray De La Luz, 4 months] was on my tit every 30 minutes and i was bleeding everywhere lmao,” wrote Martinez, 24.

On May 29, Luyendyk Jr. confirmed he and Burnham had welcomed their first child.

“We have a BEAUTIFUL baby girl 6 lbs, 13 oz. 20cm Long,” the proud papa wrote in an Instagram Story. “Mommy and baby are doing great, we are so incredibly happy.”

A day later, the couple revealed their newborn daughter’s name in Burnham’s Instagram post, writing, “She is sweet, calm and @ariejr and I could not be more in love with her.”

“My heart,” Luyendyk Jr. commented on his wife’s post about Alessi.