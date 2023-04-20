Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval Debate Him Fertilizing Her Frozen Eggs: 'Are We Even Going to Use These?'

Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix's relationship troubles were impacting their future plans before the Schwartz & Sandy's co-bar owner's affair with Raquel Leviss came to light.

On Wednesday's episode of Vanderpump Rules, the then-couple has a conversation about possibilities for Madix's frozen eggs.

"Two years ago, I froze my eggs and I was able to retrieve 26 of them, which is really, really good. Like, incredible. Good job, ovaries," she explained in the confessional.

"My stance on all things related to being pregnant [and] giving birth has not really changed," Madix added. "It's just that I don't like biological clocks having the power to run anything. And those eggs, they are more viable as fertilized embryos."

Sandoval, 39, previously expressed a desire to have kids but seemed a little more reluctant during his chat with the 37-year-old model.

"When Ariana asked me to fertilize her eggs, I was excited," he said in a confessional. "I was like, 'Yeah, sure, I'll do it!'"

He then added, "Why would Ariana want me to fertilize her eggs when we might or might not have kids, whatever she decides?"

In the conversation, Sandoval asked her, "Are we ever gonna even use these eggs for anything?" to which she replied, "Maybe, maybe not."

Sandoval talked about the conversation during his recent appearance on the Howie Mandel Does Stuff Podcast, where he alleged he split from Madix two weeks before his affair with Leviss was made public.

Sandoval also alleged that Madix had asked him about fertilizing her eggs for embryos after their relationship ended, sharing, "She was trying to, like, convince me not to be broken up… she asked me that day as we were leaving about, like — because we had talked about fertilizing eggs, which I never did."

He added: "She was like, 'So what do you think about doing a sperm check to fertilize my eggs?' And I'm like, 'What? We're broken up.'"

PEOPLE confirmed the end of Sandoval and Madix's nine-year relationship in March. At the time, a source said the pair "had been having problems for a while" but his months-long affair with Leviss was "the final straw" for Madix.

"She put up with a lot over the years, but she won't sit back and be disrespected this way," the insider added.

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.