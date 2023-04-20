Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval Debate Him Fertilizing Her Frozen Eggs: 'Are We Even Going to Use These?'

During the latest episode of Vanderpump Rules, the troubled then-couple debates taking a major step

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 20, 2023 03:11 PM

Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix's relationship troubles were impacting their future plans before the Schwartz & Sandy's co-bar owner's affair with Raquel Leviss came to light.

On Wednesday's episode of Vanderpump Rules, the then-couple has a conversation about possibilities for Madix's frozen eggs.

"Two years ago, I froze my eggs and I was able to retrieve 26 of them, which is really, really good. Like, incredible. Good job, ovaries," she explained in the confessional.

"My stance on all things related to being pregnant [and] giving birth has not really changed," Madix added. "It's just that I don't like biological clocks having the power to run anything. And those eggs, they are more viable as fertilized embryos."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 19: Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix attend the Los Angeles Special Screening of Lionsgate's "Midnight In The Switchgrass" at Regal LA Live on July 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Sandoval, 39, previously expressed a desire to have kids but seemed a little more reluctant during his chat with the 37-year-old model.

"When Ariana asked me to fertilize her eggs, I was excited," he said in a confessional. "I was like, 'Yeah, sure, I'll do it!'"

He then added, "Why would Ariana want me to fertilize her eggs when we might or might not have kids, whatever she decides?"

In the conversation, Sandoval asked her, "Are we ever gonna even use these eggs for anything?" to which she replied, "Maybe, maybe not."

Ariana Madix Tells Ex Tom Sandoval She Wants Him to 'Die' in Tense Face Off After Split — Watch
Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix. Bravo

Sandoval talked about the conversation during his recent appearance on the Howie Mandel Does Stuff Podcast, where he alleged he split from Madix two weeks before his affair with Leviss was made public.

Sandoval also alleged that Madix had asked him about fertilizing her eggs for embryos after their relationship ended, sharing, "She was trying to, like, convince me not to be broken up… she asked me that day as we were leaving about, like — because we had talked about fertilizing eggs, which I never did."

He added: "She was like, 'So what do you think about doing a sperm check to fertilize my eggs?' And I'm like, 'What? We're broken up.'"

Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix
Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix. Amanda Edwards/Getty

PEOPLE confirmed the end of Sandoval and Madix's nine-year relationship in March. At the time, a source said the pair "had been having problems for a while" but his months-long affair with Leviss was "the final straw" for Madix.

"She put up with a lot over the years, but she won't sit back and be disrespected this way," the insider added.

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Related Articles
Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix of "Vanderpump Rules" attend Kyle Chan's Retail Store Opening at Kyle Chan Design on June 16, 2021 in Los Angeles, California
Tom Sandoval Claims Ariana Madix Was 'in Denial' About Split, Told Him: 'I'm Not Letting You Leave Me'
Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix attend the Los Angeles Special Screening of Lionsgate's "Midnight In The Switchgrass" at Regal LA Live on July 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California
Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix's Relationship Timeline
Ariana Madix attends the Friends and Family Opening at Schwartz & Sandy's with the cast of "Vanderpump Rules" at Schwartz & Sandy's Lounge on July 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images); Tom Sandoval arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of Universal Pictures' 'Jurassic World Dominion' on June 06, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/WireImage); Raquel Leviss -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images)
Tom Sandoval Says 'I Still Love Ariana' Despite Affair with Raquel Leviss That Ended 9-Year Relationship
Raquel Leviss Says She Called — and Texted — Ariana Madix to Apologize After Tom Sandoval Affair
Raquel Leviss's 'VPR' Costar Calls Her 'Sick' for Acting Like a Friend to Ariana Madix During Tom Sandoval Affair
Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix of "Vanderpump Rules" attend Kyle Chan's Retail Store Opening at Kyle Chan Design on June 16, 2021 in Los Angeles, California
Tom Sandoval Says He's 'Really Happy' for Ex Ariana Madix After She Was Seen Kissing New Man at Coachella
Ariana Madix attends the CELSIUS Oasis Vibe House
Ariana Madix Is 'Single and Having Fun' — Including Canoodling at Coachella — After Split from Tom Sandoval
Los Angeles Premiere Of Universal Pictures' 'Jurassic World Dominion', Tcl Chinese Theatre Imax, Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States - 07 Jun 2022 American actress Ariana Madix arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Universal Pictures' 'Jurassic World Dominion' held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on June 6, 2022 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States; Raquel Leviss attends the "Give Them Lala Beauty" party hosted by Lala Kent of "Vanderpump Rules" at Beauty & Essex on June 30, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images); Television personality Tom Sandoval attends the grand opening of Vanderpump à Paris at Paris Las Vegas on April 21, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)
Ariana Madix Unknowingly Joked About a 'Throuple' with Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss amid Their Affair
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 22: Reality TV Personality Ariana Madix attends the Give Them Lala & Friends VIP launch and viewing party at Shopify LA on February 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)
Ariana Madix Says She's Feeling 'Amazing' as She Attends Coachella After Tom Sandoval Break Up
Los Angeles Premiere Of Universal Pictures' 'Jurassic World Dominion', Tcl Chinese Theatre Imax, Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States - 07 Jun 2022 American actress Ariana Madix arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Universal Pictures' 'Jurassic World Dominion' held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on June 6, 2022 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States; Raquel Leviss attends the "Give Them Lala Beauty" party hosted by Lala Kent of "Vanderpump Rules" at Beauty & Essex on June 30, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images); Television personality Tom Sandoval attends the grand opening of Vanderpump à Paris at Paris Las Vegas on April 21, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)
'VPR' : Ariana Madix Became Suspicious of Sandoval After He Was Seemingly Obsessed with Saying Raquel's Name
Tom Sandoval, Raquel Leviss
Tom Sandoval 'Got My Ass Into Therapy Immediately' After First Time Cheating with Raquel Leviss
Raquel Leviss; Tom Sandoval
Signs of Sandoval and Raquel's Affair, Including 1 A.M. Dirty Dancing, Emerge on 'VPR' : 'Where's Ariana?'
Watch Howie Mandel Struggle to Shave Tom Sandoval's Mustache Off: 'Really Trying to Get Me Canceled'
Watch Howie Mandel Struggle to Shave Tom Sandoval's Mustache Off: 'Really Trying to Get Me Canceled'
Scheana Shay, Raquel Leviss
Scheana Shay Admits She 'Obviously' Asked Husband Brock Davies If He Also Cheated with Raquel Leviss
Andy Cohen's Son Ben, 4, Admires Raquel Leviss' 'Glittery' TomTom Hoodie: 'A Lot of Drama with That'
Andy Cohen Tells Son, 4, About 'Vanderpump Rules' Drama as He Admires 'Glittery' TomTom Sweatshirt
Tom Sandoval attends the Sports Illustrated Super Bowl Party at Century City Park on February 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images); Red Carpet from the Javits Center in New York City on Saturday, October 15, 2022 -- Pictured: Tom Schwartz -- (Photo by: Cindy Ord/Bravo via Getty Images); BravoCon - Season 2022
'Vanderpump Rules' : Sandoval Brags to Schwartz That He and Ariana 'Check Girls Out All the Time — and Guys'
BRAVOCON -- BravoCon 2022 Red Carpet from the Javits Center in New York City on Saturday, October 15, 2022 -- Pictured: (l-r) Tom Schwartz, Tom Sandoval -- (Photo by: Cindy Ord/Bravo via Getty Images)
Tom Schwartz Says Tom Sandoval Told Him He Was 'in Love' with Raquel Leviss in January: 'She's His Heroin'