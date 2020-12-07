Ariana Grande Gifts Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Adorable Givenchy Snowsuit for Baby Daisy

“Katy and Orlando, Congrats & I adore you both!!!" the singer wrote in a note accompanying the gift

Daisy Dove Bloom will be ready for her first winter thanks to Ariana Grande!

On Sunday, Katy Perry revealed that the "Positions" singer sent her and fiancé Orlando Bloom an adorable baby gift for their 3-month-old daughter: a white Givenchy snowsuit.

"Katy and Orlando, Congrats & I adore you both!!! Love, Ariana," the Grammy Award winner wrote in a note accompanying the gift.

Perry shared a video of the suit on her Instagram Story, tagging Grande and writing "ily" (an acronym for "i love you").

The American Idol judge, 36, and the Carnival Row actor, 43, welcomed Daisy in August. The child is the first for Perry and the second for Bloom, who also shares 9-year-old son Flynn with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

Grande is just the latest celebrity to shower the infant with gifts. In September, Taylor Swift sent Perry and Bloom a hand-embroidered pink blanket for Daisy.

"Miss 🌼🕊 adores her hand embroidered blankie from miss @taylorswift 😩😩😩 ," Perry wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of the blanket and handwritten note from Swift.

"Hope it’s one she drags around for years till it becomes an unrecognizable shred that she keeps in her pocket as a teenager 🥺♥️," the new mom added at the time.

That same month, Perry also showed off a treasure chest of goodies sent by her American Idol costar Ryan Seacrest, calling him "uncle" in her caption.

Earlier this month, the "Dark Horse" singer attended a virtual event for the David Lynch Foundation's "Meditate America," and opened up to fellow guests Hugh Jackman and his wife Deborra-Lee Furness about the "challenge" of catching up on sleep as a new mom.

"I'm a new mother. My daughter — she's such a gift — but there is sometimes a challenge concerning sleep no matter how much support you have," Perry admitted. "But where am I going to get those six hours that I used to get? Where did it go?"

Perry went on to credit transcendental meditation for helping her find time to take a break during the day.