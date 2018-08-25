Are You the One? Couple Gianna Hammer and Hayden Weaver Welcome New Baby August

Are You the One? costars Gianna Hammer and Hayden Parker Weaver just added a new member to the family!

The MTV star and model, 23, announced the happy news of baby boy August’s birth in an Instagram post on Saturday.

“24 hours of labor ending with a c section… only for you, August 💙,” Hammer captioned a photo of herself holding her baby boy after giving birth.

The gallery also included precious images of August’s first moments.

“I love you,” she wrote of an Instagram Story showing Hammer smiling as the newborn rested on her chest.

Hammer and Weaver, 25, who both starred in season 5 of the dating reality show, shared the news of the pregnancy on Valentine’s Day with a heartfelt post to Hammer’s Instagram, along with a photo of the two embracing as she held the sonogram.

“Happy Valentine’s Day! This came as a big surprise to us and am I nervous HELL YEA but I’m super super excited to grow this little bean into a cute lil mini me (or mini Hayden),” she wrote in the caption.

Weaver eagerly followed suit with a loving tweet dedicated to the mom-to-be, overcome with emotion at their new chapter.

“Happy Valentines Day to my girlfriend, best friend, and MOM of our first child ❤👶🏽. I cannot wait to go on this exciting (and terrifying) journey with you,” he continued. “You’re going to the best (and hottest) Mom ever. August 2018 cannot get here soon enough. I love you.”

Since then, Hammer has chronicled her journey as an expecting mother, posting frequent updates and photo shoots of her growing baby bump.

The duo, who were forced to put the brakes on their blossoming relationship when the show’s “truth booth” revealed they weren’t each other’s perfect match, rekindled their romance following the season’s cast reunion in March 2017.

Though the pair had been living apart for most of the pregnancy, they planned on moving into their new Indiana home in August.

“It’s been weird not living together but it’s worked out for the best,” the model captioned an Instagram post on July 9. “It’s been so hard not being able to ‘nest’ and set things up but I’ve been working on my patience for 7 months lol I can do 2 more.”

Welcome to the AYTO family, baby August!