April Love Geary Welcomes Son Luca Patrick, Her Third Child with Robin Thicke: 'You Are Perfect'

Robin Thicke and fiancée April Love Geary's baby boy is here!

Geary, 26, announced the birth of their third child together, son Luca Patrick, on her Instagram on Friday.

"My Luca Patrick, you are so perfect," the model wrote, alongside a photo of herself holding the newborn at the hospital. "Mommy & daddy love you so much 🤍."

She also shared a photo of the infant's foot wrapped in a blanket on her Instagram Stories.

The new addition joins their daughters Mia Love, 2½, and Lola Alain, 21 months, and the "Blurred Lines" singer's son Julian Fuego, 10, whom he shares with ex-wife Paula Patton.

Back in October, Geary showed off her baby bump in a beach photo to announce her pregnancy. "Sorry we can't hang out, there's a pandemic & I'm pregnant ... again. 🤍 We love consistency!" she wrote at the time.

Thicke, 43, and Geary got engaged on Christmas Eve of 2018, two months before Lola was born. The four-time Grammy nominee and Geary started dating in the months following his separation from Patton, 45.

The pair celebrated their anniversary in September, with Geary sharing a five-minute photo and video montage to her Instagram feed that chronicled her and The Masked Singer judge's last six years together.

"Omg SIX years, two babies, one burned down house and one less appendix between us 😂," she wrote in the accompanying caption. "I love you so much and I couldn't imagine my life without you."