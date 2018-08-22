April Love Geary is clapping back at those questioning her relationship with Robin Thicke.

After announcing she’s expecting her second child with the 41-year-old “Blurred Lines” singer on Tuesday, Geary, 23, revealed she’s received a lot of judgment for not getting married.

“Why are women so obsessed with telling me I need a ring? Getting married is the easy part, seeing how you are together after having babies is the hard part,” the soon-to-be mother of two wrote on her Instagram Story Wednesday.

“We’re in 2018. Not the 1950’s. Women don’t NEED to get married before having babies. Y’all need to chill,” added Geary, who is currently 12 weeks along.

While Geary explained in her announcement that she and Thicke are “so excited” to be expanding their family, she admitted that baby number two was a surprise.

When a fan asked if her pregnancy “was planned,” Geary responded on Instagram Story, “Nope!!! I started birth control and then one morning I woke up nauseous.”

Geary gave birth to her first child with Thicke– a daughter named Mia Love in February.

Though raising two children at once could be a lot to take on, Geary is not worried “at all.”

“My doctor is amazing and says everything looks perfect right now,” Geary wrote after a user asked if having kids close in age is something she wanted.

“I wanted to have them be close in age but it just happened to be very close in age haha.”

In addition to baby Mia becoming a big sister, Thicke’s son Julian, 8, with ex-wife Paula Patton, will be a big brother again.

In March, Thicke shared a sweet photo of himself and Julian sweetly cradling Mia while she was still in the hospital.

“Lucky Daddy!” the proud dad captioned the post.