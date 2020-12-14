April Love Geary and Robin Thicke announced last week that they had welcomed their third child

April Love Geary and Robin Thicke's Daughter Mia Is the 'Best' Big Sister to Their Newborn Son Luca

Robin Thicke and fiancée April Love Geary's newborn son Luca Patrick has a doting big sister looking after him!

Since returning home from the hospital, Geary — who announced the birth of their third child together last week — has shared countless family photos on social media, including a post about how her oldest daughter is taking to her new baby brother.

"I was NOT expecting her to be this happy 🥺," the model, 26, shared on Instagram alongside a series of photos of Mia Love, 2½, cuddling little Luca. "She keeps saying 'he’s so cute' 'he loves me so much' 'can I pet him?' She’s the best big sis."

The pair are also parents to daughter Lola Alain, 21 months, and Thicke shares 10-year-old son Julian Fuego with ex-wife Paula Patton.

Geary first announced Luca's birth in an Instagram post on Friday, sharing a photo of herself holding the newborn at the hospital. Thicke, 43, followed suit on Saturday, sharing a photo of himself holding his new baby boy, revealing that he and Geary had finally made it back home from the hospital.

"Luca Patrick Thicke is in the house!!! Thank you God, and my darling @Aprillovegeary for this blessing," the musician wrote. "I Wish my Dad and Andre Harrell were still here to meet him, But I will do my best everyday to teach him what they taught me about Family, Friendship and Love. Thank you all for your kindness and support! I love you Luca!"

Thicke later shared an emotional tribute to his late father on the 4th anniversary of his death on Sunday, speaking about how his father's love lives on.

"Four years ago today, on December 13, 2016, my beloved Father passed away. As I wake up next to this little guy his first night home, I miss my father so much, but I feel his love in my heart every time I kiss my babies on the head the same way he would kiss me," The Masked Singer star wrote. "I’m crying a little right now. Partly because I’m sad you’re not here, but mostly because I’m happy that I had you to love me, guide me, and show me the way. I hope I make you proud. I miss you every day. Thank you Dad."

Meanwhile, Geary shared several photos of baby Luca on her Instagram Story over the weekend, including some cuddly snaps of the newborn with his two older sisters.

The mother of three also shared a hilarious TikTok video participating in the viral trend using Megan Thee Stallion's "Girls in the Hood," which sees users act out comedic clips to the lyric, "I can't talk right now, I'm doing hot girl s---."

In Geary's video, she shows herself preparing a postpartum perineum irrigation bottle, as well as padded underwear. She captioned the clip, "Real hot mom s---."