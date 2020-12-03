"Your body is for your husband to see not the [world]," one Instagram user told April Love Geary in her Instagram comments

Pregnant April Love Geary Claps Back at Critic of Nude Baby Bump Photo: 'No Man Owns MY Body'

April Love Geary has a message for her critics: My body, my choice.

On Wednesday night, the 25-year-old pregnant model — who's expecting her third child with fiancé Robin Thicke — posted a mirror selfie to Instagram showing off her baby bump while completely nude, her hair covering her breasts. She captioned it, "Baby mama 🤍."

Most of the top comments were supportive, but one user asked the mom-to-be, "Girl !!! What are you doing 😩🤦🏽‍♀️"

"Mowing the lawn? What does it look like I'm doing???" Geary quipped in response. Replied the original commenter, "🤣🤣😂😂😂 it looks like you're doing to much !!! Your body is for your husband to see not the 🌎 🤦🏽‍♀️."

"I don't have a husband????? Also, no man owns MY body," Geary clapped back.

Geary has dealt with her fair share of shamers on social media in the past, over everything from breastfeeding to her decision to give her then-16-month-old daughter Mia Love, now 2½, Flamin' Hot Cheetos.

In May of last year, she also shared her abortion story to explain how she can be a parent and also be pro-choice, saying in part, "I'm glad I was able to make decisions about MY body without facing any type of punishment."

Geary and Thicke's baby on the way will join their daughters Mia and Lola Alain, 21 months, plus the singer's 10-year-old son Julian Fuego, whom he shares with ex-wife Paula Patton.

In October, the mom-to-be showed off her baby bump in a beach photo to announce her pregnancy. "Sorry we can't hang out, there's a pandemic & I'm pregnant ... again. 🤍We love consistency!" she wrote.

Thicke, 43, and Geary got engaged on Christmas Eve 2018, two months before Lola was born. The four-time Grammy nominee and Geary started dating in the months following his separation from Patton, 44.

The couple celebrated their anniversary in September, with Geary sharing a five-minute photo and video montage to her Instagram feed that chronicled her and The Masked Singer judge's last six years together.

"Omg SIX years, two babies, one burned down house and one less appendix between us 😂," she wrote in the accompanying caption. "I love you so much and I couldn't imagine my life without you."