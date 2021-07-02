April Love Geary Celebrates 'Hot Mom (Bod) Summer' in Bikini 6 Months After Giving Birth to Third Child

April Love Geary is showing off her bikini body six months after welcoming her third child.

On Thursday, the model, 26, flaunted her physique in a white and black leopard print bikini in a photo shared on Instagram, for which she poses for the camera with one hand resting on her thigh and holding the side of her bikini.

"Hot mom(bod) summer ❤️‍🔥," she captioned the post.

Geary's fiancé Robin Thicke, with whom she shares three children, teased in the comments, "Was I sleeping behind you?" to which she replied, "you're awake?"

Geary's post comes six months after she welcomed her and Thicke's third child together, son Luca Patrick. Geary announced Luca's birth with a sweet photo on Instagram.

"My Luca Patrick, you are so perfect," the model wrote, alongside a photo of herself holding the newborn at the hospital. "Mommy & daddy love you so much 🤍."

The couple also shares daughters Mia Love, 3, and Lola Alain, 2, and the "Blurred Lines" singer is also dad to son Julian Fuego, 11, whom he shares with ex-wife Paula Patton.

In January, Geary opened up about her abortion story in response to a follower's question asking her to talk more about how she healed mentally and physically.

"So my abortion story sucks, but I'll talk about it," she started the video. "Healing mentally, I just knew it was the right thing to do so that's what's always kept me feeling okay about the decision."

Geary said she went to the abortion clinic alone.

"Afterward, [the guy] came and picked me up and took me straight to the airport," she said. "So, you know, I did make the right decision cause, like, who does that after someone gets an abortion?"

Geary went on to share that therapy also helped her emotionally work through the experience.

"I knew I wouldn't be able to provide a good life for this child," she said. "It just wasn't the right time for me. I don't regret it."

Geary has previously spoken about her abortion on her social media, in response to critical messages in 2019.