April Love Geary Says She Opted for C-Section Three Times 'Because I'm Terrified of Natural Birth'

April Love Geary is explaining why cesarean sections are her go-to.

The mother-of-three, 26, did a round of Q&As on her Instagram Story Wednesday, answering fan questions that delved into motherhood and pregnancy. Geary shares three children with fiancé Robin Thicke: daughters Mia Love, 3 next month, and Lola Alain, 23 months, and son Luca Patrick, whom she welcomed in December.

When asked whether she is unable to have vaginal births, Geary explains that she's chosen c-sections because of her aversion to natural birthing.

"I had an elective c-section all three times because I'm terrified of natural birth," she says, adding with a smile, "So I just decided to have a major surgery instead."

Another follower agreed that she was "paranoid" about giving birth and asked whether it is "bad" to opt for a c-section out of fear, to which Geary says, "It's your body."

"I told my doctor, I was like, 'Hey, I'm actually really scared to have a natural birth, can I do a c-section?' And she was like, 'Yeah, this is what you do, and this is what we're gonna do with the c-section,' " recalls Geary. "Do what you want to do."

Geary further elaborates to one fan that doctors reopened the same c-section incision line scar for each subsequent birth "like a zipper — open, close, open, close."

Reflecting on her recovery time, Geary says "the actual surgery is the easiest part" for her, "it's the recovery that's a little tough." Noting that everyone is different, she says her first go she was scared throughout recovery while not knowing what to expect, her second was a "breeze," and No. 3 was "the most difficult recovery."

On Wednesday, Geary shared a photo of herself to showcase her body at six weeks postpartum. "Loose skin, tight friendships," she wrote in the caption.