"Our family has been blessed with another beautiful baby girl," April Hernandez-Castillo tells PEOPLE of her new addition

Actress and author April Hernandez-Castillo is officially a proud mom of two.

Hernandez-Castillo welcomed her second daughter, Lyla Isabela, with husband Jose Castillo on Thursday, March 23, her rep confirms to PEOPLE exclusively.

Little Lyla was born at 11:57 p.m., and weighed in at 6 lbs., 1 oz. She was 19 inches long.

“We are beyond happy,” Hernandez-Castillo tells PEOPLE. “Our family has been blessed with another beautiful baby girl.”

Hernandez-Castillo and her filmmaker and producer husband are already parents to Summer Rose Castillo, 4.

The happy new mom, 37, announced Lyla’s birth on Instagram over the weekend – sharing photos of herself and her husband in the hospital, as well as snaps with their newborn.

In a photo posted Monday, Hernandez-Castillo snuggled up to her baby girl in a cozy, leopard-print robe.

“Good Morning this is how motherhood looks like,” she wrote. “Baby in one hand and my prune juice in the other. No Hollywood here. Just real post-baby chronicles. Trying to sleep with a huge incision was absolutely rough last night. #csectionchronicles.”

Hernandez-Castillo is best known as Eva from the 2007 film Freedom Writers. She also played Officer Cira Manzon on the Showtime series Dexter.