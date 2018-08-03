13 Celeb Kids Who Are Following in Their Parents' Famous Footsteps

What do Apple Martin, Kaia Gerber and Lily-Rose Depp have in common? They’re a select few celeb kids who are quickly making names for themselves in Hollywood — proving talent indeed runs in the family.

Their parents might not be totally into the idea of them following fame, but that won’t stop these kids from channeling their high-profile Moms and Dads.

MAX LIRON

The proud mom shared insights into her 10-year-old son’s abilities while answering fan questions on Twitter in August 2018. “Summer Rain knows any of your [songs]?” a fan asked her, referring to her daughter.

“Summer and I stick to our Disney songs together, BUT, my son Max actually has an incredible voice — he doesn’t showcase it a lot— but I caught him singing Maria the other day, and he was pitch perfect,” Aguilera tweeted.

VIOLET GROHL

Despite only being 12 years old, the young singer had no problem taking on Adele’s “When We Were Young” as her dad, Dave Grohl, played back up on acoustic guitar during a benefit concert.

RENÉ-CHARLES ANGÉLIL

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Céline Dion’s eldest son seems to share his mother’s gift for chart-topping. Just one day after dropping two songs on SoundCloud in May 2018, he revealed that his music shot to No. 1 and 2 on the R&B & Soul New & Hot chart overnight. Both songs are covers of The Weekend’s music, and Angélil hasn’t been able to contain his excitement over the positive response. “Speechless…” he captioned a screenshot of his songs at the top of the up-and-coming list, adding “I woke up like dis…#ChartTopper” in another.

LUNA SIMONE STEPHENS

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen’s daughter Luna Simone is following in her Grammy and Oscar-winning father’s footsteps! In February 2018, the 2-year-old big sister starred in her mom’s Snapchat videos in which the toddler belted out in her original lyrics. The apple doesn’t fall far from the (musical) tree with Luna Simone grabbing her pint-sized microphone and doing a solo concert in front of her family with Teigen proudly cheering and saying, “Yay!”

VALENTINA PINAULT

Salma Hayek and husband François-Henri Pinault’s 10-year-old daughter is already building her slime empire at school — taking after her business-savvy mogul parents.

“She got into learning how to make slime,” Hayek told PEOPLE. (Yes, the gooey DIY craze made from glue.) “She has a lot of it in the house. She has developed like 40 different recipes for slime and she became very popular in school because it’s not easy to make. Now she’s experimenting with different things and the kids all want to learn and she teaches them, and then they want to buy it from her, she started selling the slime!”

EGYPT & GENESIS DEAN

Not only are Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz’s two kids — Egypt Daoud, 7, and Genesis Ali, 3 — adorable, but the brothers also take after their parents in the music department. Case in point: Beatz showed off his 3-year-old son’s impressive beatboxing skills on Instagram.

“In the middle of my #NoCommissionShanghai Genesis wanted me to hear his new beat 1234567,” the proud dad wrote in the caption.

Egypt has also refined his musical talent. In December 2016, the aspiring pint-sized musician wrote his first song, “Super-boy” and Beatz was there to share his accomplishment.

The 7 year old also has a co-producer credit on Kendrick Lamar’s Untitled Unmastered project that dropped last year.

EVER ANDERSON

The 10-year-old daughter of Milla Jovovich and director Paul W.S. Anderson has caught the acting bug. In her movie debut, Ever stars alongside her famous mom in Resident Evil: The Final Chapter — written and directed by her father. “You are all going to flip out on the many layered performance she so naturally plays in this film,” Jovovich gushed on Instagram. “She’s a real talent. And nothing makes me happier in the world than to know that my baby has found her passion in life.”

FROM COINAGE: The Real Cost of Going to Coachella

APPLE & MOSES MARTIN

While Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin‘s kids — Apple, 14, and Moses, 12 — haven’t caught the acting bug quite yet, it’s become obvious the pre-teens have developed an interest in singing.

The pair joined their dad, frontman for Coldplay, on stage, where Apple covered Ariana Grande’s “Just a Little Bit of Your Heart” and Moses gave an impressive rendition of Twenty One Pilots’ “House of Gold.”

Most recently, in March 2018, Paltrow shared a sweet clip of Martin showing their daughter how to play the Beatles’ classic “Blackbird” on her guitar.

LILY-ROSE DEPP

Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty

As for 19-year-old Lily-Rose, the daughter of actor Johnny Depp is already adamant about what she wants to pursue as a career. “For me, it’s simple: I like to act,” she told Vanity Fair. “It frees me. I want to make it my craft.” The teen has already starred in a handful of films, including Yoga Hosers — opposite her famous father and mother, Vanessa Paradis — The Dancer and Planetarium. She is also adding to her résumé with modeling stints, most notably and recently fronting Chanel No. 5’s ad campaign.

KAIA GERBER

When she’s not having us do a double-take — in case you missed it, she’s the spitting image of supermodel mom Cindy Crawford — Kaia is posing for breathtaking magazine spreads (like Vogue! NBD) and scooping up fashion accolades. Oh, and did we mention she’s only 16?

SISTINE STALLONE

Despite growing up in Hollywood with Sylvester Stallone as her father, Sistine said has no intention of going into her dad’s business. “I’m a horrible actor! I hate seeing myself talk on camera – I look ridiculous,” she’s said. But with model Jennifer Flavin for a mom, the 20-year-old does have an interest in the fashion world, signing with IMG Models and earning the title of “fresh face to watch” from Vogue.

CHARLOTTE PRINZE

Charlotte may only be 8 years old, but the daughter of Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. is already showing a passion for theater, the Buffy star revealed on Instagram, sharing that the pint-sized powerhouse auditioned for a role in The Lion King, despite Mom and Dad’s reservations.

“We tried to prepare her, that as she is one of the youngest, she would probably only have a small role … but nope … meet baby Simba. Although that said, it was pretty amazing to see her studying her script, using @realfreddieprinze script binder.” Now how can we get tickets?