Appaman Debuts a Sporty Collection for Spring

This hip kiddie brand features everything from plaid button-downs to tiered flutter dresses for spring.

Everyone from Shiloh Jolie-Pitt and Kai Schreiber to Honor Warren loves this hip kiddie clothing brand, which is no surprise.

Each season, they top themselves by creating a collection that’s always better than the last.

Their latest offering includes everything from hooded plaid button-downs and roomy plaid board shorts to tiered flutter dresses and chic trenches that can easily go from school to the playground.

Shopping for Easter? Make sure to check out the new Seersucker Suit set ($141). We could definitely see Kingston and Zuma Rossdale rocking it for the holiday.