Anthony Michael Hall and Wife Lucia Oskerova Expecting Their First Baby: 'So Blessed'

Anthony Michael Hall and wife Lucia Oskerova will be first-time parents with the birth of their baby boy later this year

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 14, 2023 02:30 PM
Anthony Michael Hall and Fiancée Lucia Oskerova Are Expecting Their First Baby
Photo: Teren Oddo

Anthony Michael Hall is going to be a dad!

The actor, 54, and wife Lucia Oskerova are expecting their first baby together, a rep for the couple confirms to PEOPLE.

In an exclusive statement celebrating the exciting baby news, Hall shares how Oskerkova, 32, told him they were going to be parents.

"Lucia and I were at home. She surprised me by revealing that she was pregnant with an at-home pregnancy test. We were kissing, hugging, and thanking God. We immediately started dancing and laughing in our bathroom to celebrate the great news," The Breakfast Club alum shares.

Hall notes that the couple is excited to welcome a baby boy. "Michael Anthony Hall the II will be born this summer," the actor — who was born Michael Anthony Hall but had to change it when joining the Screen Actor's Guild in 1976 — joyfully shares.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Anthony Michael Hall and Fiancée Lucia Oskerova Are Expecting Their First Baby
Teren Oddo

"My wife and I are feeling so blessed, excited and filled with joy in anticipation of our son being born this summer."

Hall celebrates Oskerova as being a "champ throughout the pregnancy."

"She's tending to every important detail as a proud, expectant mother-to-be. She is now six and half months along," he continues. "As a new father-to-be, I've been taking care of family business and making sure we all eat well, with a healthy diet of good foods — plenty of greens, vegetables, fresh fruit, and protein-rich food. Lucia makes great smoothies for us. And we are all getting good sleep each night."

Anthony Michael Hall and Lucia Oskerova
Michael Kovac/Getty.

Hall and Oskerova — who costarred in the 2017 film War Machine — have been linked since at least summer 2016, when the actor began sharing photos of the pair out and about on date nights.

The couple got engaged in a romantic scene in Italy in early fall 2019 in Taormina, Sicily, before tying the knot in 2020.

Related Articles
Rihanna performs during the halftime show at the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, in Glendale, Ariz Super Bowl Football, Glendale, United States - 12 Feb 2023
Rihanna's Super Bowl Dancer Reveals She 'Did Not Know' Singer Was Pregnant During Live Performance
Craig Melvin and Lindsay Czarniak Discuss Making 'Lifetime Memory' with Family Trip to Super Bowl
Craig Melvin and Lindsay Czarniak Call 'Magical' Family Trip to Super Bowl a 'Lifetime Memory'
Samaria Jefferson, Van Jefferson
Van Jefferson and Wife Samaria Celebrate Super Bowl Baby Champ's First Birthday — See the Photos!
rihanna
Rihanna Was 'Super Excited' to Confirm Pregnancy News at Super Bowl, Wants 'Several Kids': Source
Bob Odenkirk attends the screening of the mid-season premiere episode of the final season of "Better Call Saul"
Bob Odenkirk to Release a New Children's Book Inspired by Poems He Wrote with His 2 Kids
ireland baldwin
Ireland Baldwin Shows Off Baby Bump in Two-Piece Swimsuit: 'None of My Bikinis Fit Me Anymore'
Rihanna performs during the halftime show at the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, in Glendale, Ariz Super Bowl Football, Glendale, United States - 12 Feb 2023
Pregnant Rihanna Hinted She Was 'Bringing Someone' Before Revealing Baby Bump at Super Bowl Halftime
https://www.instagram.com/p/ColFDTqpp8k/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D blakelively Verified Puppy Bowl Sunday 2023🥘 🍲 🥧 been busy. 31m
Blake Lively Reveals She and Ryan Reynolds Have Welcomed Baby No. 4: 'Been Busy'
Jason Kelce and Kylie McDevitt Kelce
Pregnant Kylie Kelce Says Hormones Will Result in 'Unnecessary Amount of Tears' at Super Bowl
https://www.instagram.com/p/CoilMDfJALj/. molly bernard/Instagram
Molly Bernard and Wife Hannah Lieberman Welcome Their First Child, a 'Sassy Baby Girl'
will kopelman
Will Kopelman, Drew Barrymore's Ex, Is Expecting a Baby Boy with Wife Alexandra Michler
Tia Blanco and Brody Jenner
Brody Jenner Reveals He and Girlfriend Tia Blanco Are Expecting a Baby Girl: 'Here We Go'
Maria Menounos
Maria Menounos Recalls Emotional Moment She Learned One Embryo Implanted After Transferring Two
Kylie Kelce Reveals Her Favorite Thing About Jason Kelce as a Girl Dad Ahead of Baby No. 3's Arrival
Pregnant Kylie Kelce Reveals What She Loves About Jason Kelce as a Girl Dad Ahead of Baby No. 3
LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 11: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Jessie J attends The BRIT Awards 2023 at The O2 Arena on February 11, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)
Pregnant Jessie J Reveals She's Having a Baby Boy, Shows Off Her Bump at BRIT Awards Red Carpet
Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher Double Talk
Ashton Kutcher Says His Kids Are 'Excited' About Phone Calls, Reese Witherspoon's Joke 'Ugh, It's Mom'