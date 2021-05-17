Anthony Mackie has previously shared that his four kids are not impressed by his Marvel superhero role

Anthony Mackie Says His Sesame Street Cameo Made Him a 'Neighborhood Legend' at His Kids' School

Anthony Mackie's Marvel superhero role may not have wowed his own kids, but his cameo on Sesame Street has made him the coolest dad in town.

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier star, 42, caught up with PEOPLE at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards on Sunday, sharing that his children haven't been impressed by his role as the Falcon but really took notice when he made a small appearance on Sesame Street.

"When I did Sesame Street, I took my kids to school and everybody was like, 'That's the guy that was with Cookie Monster,' " Mackie recalled. "So that's the one thing that made me, like a neighborhood legend, the fact that I did Sesame Street."

Mackie, who shares four sons with his ex-wife Sheleta Chapital, said that most kids "don't really care" about his Disney+ character, so he is able to take his own children to school and soccer games without being bombarded.

"It's funny because I think parents are more excited than little kids, and that's what's so interesting about it," he continued. "Kids don't really care. Kids are appreciative of who you are as a human being, not what you do. And it's more so the parents that enforce the idea of what you do is what makes you important."

Mackie has previously expressed similar sentiments about his kids, who range in ages 4 to 11 years old, telling Seth Meyers last week that he had to "force" his sons to watch his new show.

"I assume, you're in the superhero game, that your kids would go crazy to watch your work, and yet they're not into the Marvel stuff," Meyers began the conversation.

"Nah, not at all," Mackie explained. "We're a board game family so I had to force them to watch The Falcon and the Winter Soldier."

In March, Mackie told PEOPLE that his sons "couldn't care less" about his high-profile career.

"They're pretty much really not into me as an actor at all," he said. "It's shockingly funny how much they couldn't care less about me being in movies."

The actor added that his children might be more excited about his job if it involved playing video games online, like their favorite streamers on Twitch.