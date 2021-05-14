Anthony Mackie, who shares four sons with his ex-wife Sheleta Chapital, said his family is more into board games than the Avengers

Anthony Mackie Says He 'Forced' His Kids to Watch Falcon and the Winter Soldier

While millions of people are watching the Falcon and The Winter Soldier worldwide, star Anthony Mackie revealed that his own four kids aren't interested.

The actor, 42, appeared on Thursday's episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers where he shared that his four sons, whom he shares with ex-wife Sheleta Chapital, have watched the Disney+ show — but not by choice.

"I assume, you're in the superhero game, that your kids would go crazy to watch your work, and yet they're not into the Marvel stuff," Meyers began the conversation.

"Nah, not at all," Mackie explained of his sons, who range in age from 4 to 11 years old. "We're a board game family so I had to force them to watch The Falcon and the Winter Soldier."

"It's World War III over here when we play our board games, we've ripped up many a Hungry Hungry Hippo going at it over board games," he said with a laugh. "But they got to see it."

Back in March, Mackie shared similar sentiments about his kids, telling PEOPLE that his sons "couldn't care less" about his high-profile career.

"They're pretty much really not into me as an actor at all," Mackie said. "It's shockingly funny how much they couldn't care less about me being in movies."

The actor added that his kids might be more excited about his job if it involved playing video games online, like their favorite streamers on Twitch.

"I can't remember his name, but there's this British dude who sits online and plays Minecraft and all these kids watch him. This dude is like Michael Jackson in my house, to my boys," he said.

Still, the Marvel star said that he's enjoyed seeing each of his kids' individual personalities develop.

"They're getting to the age where their individual personalities are starting to show, it's fun to be able to embrace that and experience that their growth as individuals," Mackie said