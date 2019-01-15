MAFS's Anthony D'Amico and Ashley Petta Welcome Daughter Mila Rose — Three Weeks Early

The Married at First Sight family just got bigger!

Ashley Petta gave birth to a daughter named Mila Rose D’Amico — her first child with husband and season 5 costar Anthony D’Amico — three weeks early, on Saturday, Jan. 12, the couple confirm to PEOPLE exclusively.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Petta tells PEOPLE their “little peanut” arrived at 3:34 a.m. weighing 4 lbs., 14 oz., and that she and D’Amico “never knew we could love someone so much.”

“She is perfect in every way,” says the new mom. “Holding her for the first time was the most amazing, surreal moment of my life.”

Adds Petta of her husband, “Watching Anthony take care of her makes me love him even more. He’s already an amazing daddy. We can’t wait to show this sweet little baby girl the world.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Anthony D'Amico and Ashley Petta's daughter Mila Kaitlin with Bella Baby Photography

Anthony D'Amico and Ashley Petta Ashley Petta/Instagram

RELATED: Married at First Sight Couples Reveal They’re Expecting Daughters: “Overwhelmed with Happiness”

PEOPLE confirmed exclusively in August that Petta and D’Amico — who met for the first time on their wedding day on Lifetime’s hit reality show (produced by Kinetic Content) — were expecting their first child together.

“We are so excited to finally be able to share this exciting news with everyone. We have both always dreamed of having a child and we are so happy to finally be making our dreams come true together,” said the couple in a statement.

“We are over the moon and cannot wait to welcome our child into the world in the new year,” they continued. “We can’t wait for this next journey in our lives to begin.”

RELATED VIDEO: Married at First Sight Season 7 Sneak Peek



In October, PEOPLE learned exclusively that two MAFS couples — season 7 stars Danielle Bergman and Bobby Dodd, as well as Petta and D’Amico — were expecting daughters.

“Girls seem to be the first born on both [sides] of our families so we can’t say we were surprised — but there was a small part of us thinking, ‘Well, I guess it could be a boy?’ ” D’Amico recalled. “All we were really hoping for was a healthy baby, though. I don’t think either of us really had a preference on the sex of the baby.”

“As the dad, my first thought was, ‘Oh man, I’m in trouble!’ ” he joked. “I know she will have me wrapped around her little finger. Ashley can’t wait to do all the girl things that moms do with their daughters and I can’t wait to watch them bond.”

Married at First Sight season 8 airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. EST/8 p.m. CST on Lifetime.