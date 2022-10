Ant Anstead is revealing new details about his correspondence with ex-wife Christina Hall amid their ongoing custody battle over son Hudson London.

On Thursday, Anstead, 43, shared his first photo featuring their 3-year-old son Hudson on Instagram since Hall's announcement earlier this month that she would no longer share photos of the toddler online.

The Celebrity Joyride: IOU host replied to several comments on the photo claiming that it was "unfair" that he could continue to post his son's pictures while Hall couldn't. One commenter also wrote that Anstead deserves "all the shade you get" for not resolving things with Hall out of court and questioned his motives for not doing so, saying they "feel sorry for the crap Hudson will see when he gets older."

In response, Anstead revealed that he wrote a "private letter" to Hall on April 21st, one week prior to when he filed for full custody of their son.

"He will read the private letter I wrote her on April 21st a week before I stepped up for him. She's had 25 weeks to agree to not exploit him. She finally has x," Anstead wrote.

As commenters discussed Hall's use of Hudson in paid advertisements posted to her account, Anstead chimed in again to say, "Hudzo childhood is not for sale. As a dad I will continue to step up for him x."

When another commenter pointed to Hudson appearing in photos with Radfords, a car brand with which Anstead is involved, Anstead replied, "No one buys a $500k supercar because hudzo was in a picture. I even kept him out the TV show (despite being asked many times)."

Anstead said that despite the "Karens" who are "sending him abuse," that "as a parent I have no worry in shouldering the cost to protect him."

The Christina on the Coast star addressed her decision to no longer share photos of her youngest child online after it became a point of legal contention between herself and Anstead on Oct. 3.

"Hudson's father has made attempts to turn my family, friends and fans against me through manipulation tactics and false information. This has had great impact on me and my household," the 39-year-old alleged in the caption on Instagram.

"Because of this, I have made the decision to no longer feature Hudson on Instagram, my tv shows or any social platforms until he is old enough to make this decision for himself."

"Hudson's father has made it clear via his public court filings he is using Instagram to rate the kind of parent I am, since that is the only access he has to my personal life," Hall added, noting "This has been the case since July 2020."

Hall — who said in her own response to Anstead's latest filing that Hudson hasn't appeared in an ad on her account since the issue was first raised this past April — called her ex's judgment of her Instagram account as "unnecessary pressure for a platform that is supposed to be used to share moments chosen."