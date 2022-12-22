Ant Anstead Says Son Hudson Is 'Always the Willing Helper' as They Decorate Christmas Tree: Photo

Ant Anstead shares son Hudson, 3, with ex Christina Hall, and is also dad to son Archie, 16, and daughter Amelie, 19, with ex Louise Storey

Published on December 22, 2022 11:29 AM
Ant Anstead Says Son Hudson Is 'Always the Willing Helper' as They Decorate Their Christmas Tree
Photo: Ant Anstead/Instagram, Kevin Winter/Getty

Ant Anstead is getting in the Christmas spirit with help from his little boy!

On Wednesday, the Celebrity IOU Joyride host, 43, shared photos on Instagram of son Hudson, 3, helping decorate the Christmas tree in their California home.

In the photos, the toddler can be seen hanging white ball ornaments on the tree, which is already adorned with British and Norweigan flags — nods to Anstead's and girlfriend Renée Zellweger's respective backgrounds — as the sun sets outside the window behind him.

"Tis the season🎄," Anstead captioned the shots.

"Having grown in the freezing UK, I still find it wild that a California Christmas tree compliments a warm beach sunset! Temple so cosy and festive, and Hudzo always the willing helper 🥰 x," he added.

Earlier this month, the former Wheeler Dealers host shared photos on Instagram from his little boy's school holiday concert. The auditorium photo showed rows of parents sitting and watching as their little ones performed on stage with their teachers.

"Oh my………! Melts! Hudzo Christmas performance at school was WAY too cute!!!!" wrote the proud father of three, who shares Hudson with ex Christina Hall, and son Archie, 16 and daughter Amelie, 19, with ex-wife Louise Storey.

"He was so excited the night before, we were practicing at bed time! And again over breakfast! The children all did so well! 🥰❤️," he wrote, concluding the caption by thanking Hudson's teacher.

ant anstead and hudson
Ant Anstead/Instagram

In court documents obtained by PEOPLE earlier this month, Judge Lee Gabriel of the Superior Court of California in Orange County signed off on Anstead and Hall's agreement on Nov. 18 to "continue to have joint legal and joint physical custody" of Hudson, which was the agreement when their divorce was finalized in June 2021.

In the documents filed by Hall's lawyer but jointly approved by the pair, the television star and her ex agree on a holiday schedule with a few "exceptions" to the June 2021 proposal.

As they have finally been able to agree, Anstead and Hall's trial dates for March 2023 have been canceled.

Attorneys for Hall and Anstead did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment. Anstead and Hall first announced their split in September 2020, with an official divorce filing made that November.

