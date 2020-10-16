Ant Anstead Tags Estranged Wife Christina in Adorable Clip of Son Hudson, 13 Months, Walking

"I love this stage...." the proud dad wrote of his toddler practicing his footwork

On Friday, the Wheeler Dealers host, 41, posted an adorable clip on his Instagram Story capturing his son Hudson London, 13 months — whom he shares with Christina — as he practiced taking steps.

The boy (whom Ant nicknamed Hudzo) smiled as he walked down a hallway in a white onesie, falling midway and crawling the rest of the way to Dad. "Come on, come on," Ant is heard encouraging his son, switching to a comedic "boo" when Hudson loses his footing.

Tagging Christina, 37, on the post, Ant wrote, "I love this stage...."

In a statement posted to her Instagram last month, Christina announced news of her split from Ant: "Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate. We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority. We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future."

In March 2019, Christina announced that she and her British TV personality husband were expecting their first baby together.

“@ant_anstead and I are so excited to announce #babyanstead coming this September!! The kids are all so excited to meet their new sibling,” the HGTV star posted alongside a snapshot of herself holding out a sonogram while hugging Ant at the time.

“It’s so amazing that we get to raise a child together,” Christina told PEOPLE last year. “All of the kids are so excited. I love all the fun chaos and a full house. I always thought I would only have two, and now I’ll have five!”

Last month, after news of the breakup, a source told PEOPLE that "after the baby, they started having conflicts." Despite her full house, the source added, the designer was left feeling “lonely and unhappy” with her home life.

While the news of their split came as a shock to HGTV fans, Christina is remaining optimistic about her future, according to the source: "She never expected to get a divorce, but she is doing okay and focusing on the kids."