Ant Anstead Explains How Son Hudson Ended Up Walking Home in Girlfriend Renée Zellwegger's Coat

Ant Anstead is soaking up the sun with his little one!

On Wednesday, Anstead shared photos from a day at the beach with son Hudson London, 2. The toddler appeared to have a blast playing in the water and later could be seen strolling home with his dad while wearing an oversized coat belonging to Anstead's girlfriend, Renée Zellweger.

"When a stroll to the beach (in clothes) ends with a fully soaked toddler...... said toddler obviously walks home in the missus coat," " Anstead captioned the Instagram carousel of photos and videos from their sunny outing.

"Parent level - 3/10 😂😂🥰x," he added.

Hudson looked too cute in the pictures as he walked alongside his dad wearing Zelweger's black coat that fell below his knees, a pair of flip-flops and a bucket hat.

Anstead and Zellweger started dating shortly after meeting on the set of his Discovery+ show in early June 2021. He shares son Hudson with ex-wife Christina Hall, and is also dad to son Archie, 15, and daughter Amelie, 18, with ex-wife Louise Storey.

Last week, the Celebrity IOU: Joyride star, 43, shared exciting photos along with the news that daughter Amelie got straight As on her report card and has a shot at her dream school.

"PROUD Daddo moment!!!! 😭 My incredible little lady needed to get THREE A's to land a space at her chosen university! And this morning was results day!!," he wrote alongside an Instagram carousel of photos.

Ant Anstead/Instagram

The first photo featured a tearful Amelia holding up her phone to show she got the three As she needed. Another photo showed her with a thumbs-up next to a sign for Loughborough University.

Addressing his daughter, Anstead wrote, "Mummo and I are SO INCREDIBLY PROUD of you! You worked your socks off for this! You are one inspiring young lady! Keep on shining! 🥰🥰🥰 x x x x x"

"I'm gonna need a moment 💝😭😭," he concluded the post.