Ant Anstead and Son Hudson, 3, Enjoy 'Hitting' Disneyland 'Hard' in Cute Photos: 'So Fun'

Ant Anstead and his son are creating new memories.

The Celebrity IOU: Joyride star and his 3-year-old son Hudson London spent the day at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., on Tuesday.

Anstead, 44, was a proud dad when he posted moments of their time together on Instagram Wednesday, sharing a sweet set of photos.

He started things off with a snap of Anstead holding his son by the hands as the excited toddler played with bubbles. Hudson also showed off his ecstatic grin in one photo, and happily strolled into Hollywood Studios in another.

Anstead also posed holding drinks with Carmella Casinelli, who runs a production company, Big Picture Co., with Oscar-winning actress Renée Zellweger, who is Anstead's girlfriend.

He closed out the post with an epic image of him and Hudson, who he shares with his ex-wife Christina Hall, indulging in a sweet treat.

"What a way to spend a Tuesday!! Cool group of cool peeps hitting @disneyland HARD!! SO FUN! 🥰 x," he captioned the post.

Anstead and Zellweger started dating shortly after meeting on the set of his Discovery+ show Celebrity IOU: Joyride in early June 2021. Along with Hudson, Anstead is also dad to son Archie, 16, and daughter Amelie, 19, with ex-wife Louise Storey.

Anstead and Zellweger hit a new milestone recently as they "found a house that they both love and are moving in together," a source told PEOPLE on Tuesday.

"They are very happy and in love. They have tried to keep their relationship private and low-key because of Hudson," the source adds.

In August, Anstead, who met Zellweger on the set of Celebrity IOU: Joyride in 2021, shared a fun encounter between his youngest child and the actress.

Anstead shared photos from a day at the beach with then 2-year-old son Hudson. The toddler appeared to have a blast playing in the water and later could be seen strolling home with his dad while wearing an oversized coat belonging to Zellweger.

"When a stroll to the beach (in clothes) ends with a fully soaked toddler...... said toddler obviously walks home in the missus coat," Anstead captioned the Instagram carousel of photos and videos from their sunny outing.

"Parent level - 3/10 😂😂🥰x," he added.