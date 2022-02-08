Ant Anstead Clarifies Son Hudson Didn't Cut His Own Hair with Butter Knife: 'It's Called Sarcasm'

Ant Anstead is setting the record straight after posting a photo of his 2-year-old son's new haircut on his Instagram Story Monday

Ant Anstead is setting the record straight about his son's new hairdo.

On Tuesday, the Celebrity IOU: Joyride host, 42, clarified on his Instagram Story that his 2-year-old son Hudson London, whom he shares with ex Christina Haack, did not actually cut his own hair with a butter knife.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I think it's fair to say that people are crazy. The press is crazy. I mean c'mon. Of course Hudson didn't cut his own hair with a butter knife. It's called sarcasm. I mean really, who didn't get that?" he said.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Ant Anstead Instagram Ant Anstead Instagram

Left: Credit: Ant Anstead/Instagram Right: Credit: Ant Anstead/Instagram

The comment comes after Anstead shared a cute video on his Instagram Story Monday of Hudson buttering his own toast. The following slide revealed the little boy's updated hairstyle in a close-up shot of his face covered in toast from his breakfast.

"Butters his own toast...and cuts his own hair (with the same butter knife!!!!!!)," Anstead wrote, adding a shocked emoji face.

Prior to his haircut, Hudson was seen spending time with his mom Haack and brother Brayden, 6, whom Haack shares with her first husband, Tarek El Moussa. The HGTV star also shares daughter Taylor, 11, with El Moussa.

Haack shared a sweet photo to Instagram on Sunday of her snuggling with Brayden and Hudson while lying in bed.

"Love these boys + cuddles 💙," she captioned the shot.

The Flip or Flop star announced her engagement to Joshua Hall on Sept. 20, two months after PEOPLE exclusively confirmed in early July that Haack was in a new relationship. She and Hall celebrated her 38th birthday that month on a romantic getaway to Mexico.

"Everything with us is real and raw. We are on the same page with the same outlook on life. I love that Josh is a well-balanced man. He is a man who takes care of his woman and family and can handle anything that is thrown at him without letting it get to him," said Haack.