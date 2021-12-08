Ant Anstead's Son Hudson, 2, Sweetly Helps Him Decorate Christmas Tree

Ant Anstead is preparing for the holiday with his 2-year-old son Hudson, whom he shares with ex Christina Haack

Ant Anstead has the best sidekick for the holidays.

On Tuesday, the Celebrity IOU: Joyride host, 42, uploaded a series of photos on Instagram of his 2-year-old son Hudson London helping out with decorating their Christmas tree.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the photos, Hudson — whom the British-born automotive expert and TV personality shares with ex Christina Haack — places ornaments onto the tree, including one adorable snap of Anstead lifting the toddler into the air to reach the top of the tree.

"Temple is transforming First step… Tree Carefully decorated by Hudzo of course….. 🥰❤️ love Christmas x x," he captioned the post.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

hudson, ant anstead

Ant Anstead's son Hudson helps decorate Christmas tree Credit: Ant Anstead/Instagram

Anstead also shared a look at one of his ornaments for the holiday, a red car with two people wearing Christmas hats that read "Ant" and "Renée," referring to himself and girlfriend Renée Zellweger.

The couple's ornament comes after Zellweger, 52, joined Anstead and his son for Thanksgiving last month.

At the time, Anstead posted several photos on his Instagram Story while the three spent the holiday at a New Orleans Saints football game.

In one photograph, Zellweger can be seen holding Hudson as the little guy smiles for the camera before him. In another pic, Hudson poses in a green sweatshirt with various colored beads around his neck.

Ant Anstead, Renee Zellweger Christmas Credit: Ant Anstead/Instagram (2)

Anstead met Zellweger on the set of his Discovery+ show in early June. The pair began dating shortly thereafter, making their first public appearance as a couple in August and going Instagram official with their relationship a month later.

"I mean, there's no hiding it," Anstead told host Jeremy Parsons on an prior episode of PEOPLE (the TV show!). "Everyone knows that Renée and I are dating."

An insider previously told PEOPLE that Zellweger also loves getting to know Anstead's young son.